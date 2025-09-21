Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, September 21 (game #833).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #834) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

CROSSWORD

AREA

AYES

ORCA

ARIA

ARS

OREO

EASE

VOLUME

DOMINO

ENCORE

LENGTH

EXCALIBUR

PERIMETER

OWES

LUXOR

NYT Connections today (game #834) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Measurements

Measurements GREEN: Monochrome

Monochrome BLUE: Stay in Vegas

Stay in Vegas PURPLE: Alphabetical sounds

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #834) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: BASIC GEOMETRIC CALCULATIONS

GREEN: BLACK-AND-WHITE THINGS

BLUE: LAS VEGAS CASINO HOTELS

PURPLE: WORDS THAT SOUND LIKE PLURAL LETTERS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #834) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #834, are…

YELLOW: BASIC GEOMETRIC CALCULATIONS AREA, LENGTH, PERIMETER, VOLUME

AREA, LENGTH, PERIMETER, VOLUME GREEN: BLACK-AND-WHITE THINGS CROSSWORD, DOMINO, ORCA, OREO

CROSSWORD, DOMINO, ORCA, OREO BLUE: LAS VEGAS CASINO HOTELS ARIA, ENCORE, EXCALIBUR, LUXOR

ARIA, ENCORE, EXCALIBUR, LUXOR PURPLE: WORDS THAT SOUND LIKE PLURAL LETTERS ARS, AYES, EASE, OWES

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Today’s purple group WORDS THAT SOUND LIKE PLURAL LETTERS is a great example of how saying the tiles out loud should be part of our process.

Of course, that isn’t always easy. If you work in an office or play Connections in a coffee shop then people may think you are losing your mind. That was especially the case today with ARS and AYES.

Fortunately, I didn’t have to sound out any words as I’d already completed the game before reaching the most difficult group – BLACK AND WHITE THINGS was a recent Strands theme, so I saw that quickly, followed by BASIC GEOMETRIC CALCULATIONS.

The final eight tiles did present me with a challenge. I knew that EXCALIBUR and LUXOR were LAS VEGAS CASINO HOTELS, but it was a lucky guess that got me ARIA and ENCORE.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Sunday, September 21, game #833)

YELLOW: TOUCHSCREEN GESTURES PINCH, SCROLL, SWIPE, TAP

PINCH, SCROLL, SWIPE, TAP GREEN: RELAX CHILL, LOAF, LOUNGE, VEG

CHILL, LOAF, LOUNGE, VEG BLUE: RESTAURANT SEATING OPTIONS BAR, BOOTH, COUNTER, TABLE

BAR, BOOTH, COUNTER, TABLE PURPLE: VEGETABLES WITH FIRST LETTER REMOVED ALE, EEK, HIVE, QUASH