Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, September 20 (game #832).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #833) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

ALE

TAP

VEG

TABLE

BAR

LOUNGE

QUASH

PINCH

HIVE

COUNTER

SCROLL

EEK

SWIPE

LOAF

BOOTH

CHILL

NYT Connections today (game #833) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Smart phone operation

Smart phone operation GREEN: Laid back

Laid back BLUE: Where to sit at a diner

Where to sit at a diner PURPLE: Healthy food with one thing missing

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #833) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: TOUCHSCREEN GESTURES

GREEN: RELAX

BLUE: RESTAURANT SEATING OPTIONS

PURPLE: VEGETABLES WITH FIRST LETTER REMOVED

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #833) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #833, are…

YELLOW: TOUCHSCREEN GESTURES PINCH, SCROLL, SWIPE, TAP

PINCH, SCROLL, SWIPE, TAP GREEN: RELAX CHILL, LOAF, LOUNGE, VEG

CHILL, LOAF, LOUNGE, VEG BLUE: RESTAURANT SEATING OPTIONS BAR, BOOTH, COUNTER, TABLE

BAR, BOOTH, COUNTER, TABLE PURPLE: VEGETABLES WITH FIRST LETTER REMOVED ALE, EEK, HIVE, QUASH

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

My food obsession helped me get RESTAURANT SEATING OPTIONS today, but it didn’t extend to VEGETABLES WITH FIRST LETTER REMOVED. That probably say a lot about my current carb-heavy diet – not that I can see eating more chives (HIVE in this game) would change much.

TOUCHSCREEN GESTURES was also an easy get today, although it is funny to think about how commonplace this interaction with our devices has become.

Anyone who has seen the movie BlackBerry (about the once dominant pre-iPhone brand) will know that buttons (and buttons that make a sound) were seen as essential before we started touching our screens.

Ending a particularly easy round without any surprises was RELAX, which contained a clue for the purple group and some instruction on some agreeable ways to spend your Sunday.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Saturday, September 20, game #832)

YELLOW: CAR BRANDS DODGE, FORD, LINCOLN, RAM

DODGE, FORD, LINCOLN, RAM GREEN: BIT OF SPORTS BAR FARE CHIP, DIP, FRY, WING

CHIP, DIP, FRY, WING BLUE: N.H.L. TEAM MEMBER DUCK, FLYER, SENATOR, STAR

DUCK, FLYER, SENATOR, STAR PURPLE: SKY___ DIVE, LARK, ROCKET, SCRAPER