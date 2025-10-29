Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, October 29 (game #871).

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #872) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

PUMPKIN

HORROR

MURDER

MYSTERY

BUTLER

ANGEL

ROMANCE

CHARM

FANTASY

BLOOM

SUGAR

PARLIAMENT

LEVY

LOVE

GAGGLE

GUTHRIE

NYT Connections today (game #872) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Affectionate nicknames

Affectionate nicknames GREEN: As seen in bookshops

As seen in bookshops BLUE: Feathered friends

Feathered friends PURPLE: Celebrities who could be places

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #872) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: TERMS OF ENDEARMENT

GREEN: FICTION GENRES

BLUE: COLLECTIVE NOUNS FOR BIRDS

PURPLE: PEOPLE WHOSE FIRST NAMES ARE U.S. CITIES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #872) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #872, are…

YELLOW: TERMS OF ENDEARMENT ANGEL, LOVE, PUMPKIN, SUGAR

ANGEL, LOVE, PUMPKIN, SUGAR GREEN: FICTION GENRES FANTASY, HORROR, MYSTERY, ROMANCE

FANTASY, HORROR, MYSTERY, ROMANCE BLUE: COLLECTIVE NOUNS FOR BIRDS CHARM, GAGGLE, MURDER, PARLIAMENT

CHARM, GAGGLE, MURDER, PARLIAMENT PURPLE: PEOPLE WHOSE FIRST NAMES ARE U.S. CITIES BLOOM, BUTLER, GUTHRIE, LEVY

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

The green and blue groups played into my interests of reading and ornithology. The truth is I prefer browsing in bookshops to actually reading and I know next to nothing about birds – apart from some of the brilliant COLLECTIVE NOUNS FOR BIRDS. These are great but my favorite is 'a flamboyance of flamingos'.

Despite this headstart, I still made two mistakes from the final eight tiles. In my determination to get a purple group I thought I was collecting NBA players as I was familiar with both Jimmy BUTLER and Mike LOVE. I got “one away” twice before changing tack and seeing the blindingly obvious TERMS OF ENDEARMENT.

Incidentally, to save you a google, the PEOPLE WHOSE FIRST NAMES ARE U.S. CITIES are: Orlando BLOOM, Eugene LEVY, Savannah GUTHRIE, and Austin BUTLER.

