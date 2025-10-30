Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, October 30 (game #872).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #873) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

(See pictures above!)

GHOST

PUMPKIN

BOW

BED

ANCHOR

BEAR

MOUSE

CHERRIES

CHAIR

THREE SMALL DOTS FOLLOWED BY ONE BIG ONE

HIGH-HEELED SHOE

CAP

PIPE

PORRIDGE

CAN WITH A LEAF ON IT

WAND

NYT Connections today (game #873) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Fairy-tale featuring three bears

GREEN: Disney fantasy featuring three ugly sisters

BLUE: Sailor who loved Olive Oyl

Sailor who loved Olive Oyl PURPLE: 1980s video character

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #873) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: GOLDILOCKS

GREEN: CINDERELLA

BLUE: POPEYE

PURPLE: MS. PAC-MAN

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #873) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #873, are…

YELLOW: GOLDILOCKS BEAR, BED, CHAIR, PORRIDGE

GREEN: CINDERELLA MOUSE, PUMPKIN, SLIPPER, WAND

BLUE: POPEYE ANCHOR, CAP, PIPE, SPINACH

PURPLE: MS. PAC-MAN BOW, CHERRIES, GHOST, PELLETS

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

After the initial shock of having to work with 16 visual tiles, I quickly calmed my senses and started to see some common themes.

Two of these groups I got through latent Connections knowledge, thanks to MS. PAC MAN and POPEYE both having appeared in Connections groups in the past; the vintage SPINACH-guzzling sailor was a purple group back in January when “forearm” featured instead of CAP.

Meanwhile, MS. PAC-MAN popped up in August in a baffling purple group of “words after the letters MS”.

You’ve had your fun, Connections, can we go back to words now please.

