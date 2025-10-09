Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, October 9 (game #851).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #852) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

THIRD

SISTER

LOVERS

MAGIC

BIG

STAR

SERIOUS

WONDER

NAKED

DEVIL

EVIL

MAJOR

MAGICIAN

CONTINENT

IMPORTANT

DEADLY SIN

NYT Connections today (game #852) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Serious news

Serious news GREEN: There are seven of them

There are seven of them BLUE: A tool for divination

A tool for divination PURPLE: Add a body part we use to see

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #852) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: SIGNIFICANT

GREEN: ONE IN A SEPTET

BLUE: TAROT CARDS, WITH "THE"

PURPLE: ___ EYE

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #852) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #852, are…

YELLOW: SIGNIFICANT BIG, IMPORTANT, MAJOR, SERIOUS

BIG, IMPORTANT, MAJOR, SERIOUS GREEN: ONE IN A SEPTET CONTINENT, DEADLY SIN, SISTER, WONDER

CONTINENT, DEADLY SIN, SISTER, WONDER BLUE: TAROT CARDS, WITH "THE" DEVIL, LOVERS, MAGICIAN, STAR

DEVIL, LOVERS, MAGICIAN, STAR PURPLE: ___ EYE EVIL, MAGIC, NAKED, THIRD

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

I knew that what became the blue group had something to do with tarot cards, not because I know anything about tarot cards but because there was a similar group not too long ago. However, I still made a mistake in trying to get the correct quartet including MAGIC instead of STAR.

ONE IN A SEPTET came to me due to SISTER and the fact that I live near an area of London called Seven Sisters.

After an easy run I knew a harder game was coming. I hope you got though it unscathed.

