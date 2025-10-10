Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, October 10 (game #852).

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #853) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

ALLEY

SPORT

TACKLE

LANE

TOM

COURT

KIT

BOB

DON

BILL

WEAR

GEAR

PAT

WAY

PUT ON

STUFF

NYT Connections today (game #853) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Necessary items

Necessary items GREEN: Clothe oneself

Clothe oneself BLUE: Types of residential road

Types of residential road PURPLE: Names with several meanings

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #853) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: EQUIPMENT

GREEN: DRESS IN

BLUE: STREET SUFFIXES

PURPLE: NICKNAMES THAT HAVE OTHER MEANINGS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #853) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #853, are…

YELLOW: EQUIPMENT GEAR, KIT, STUFF, TACKLE

GEAR, KIT, STUFF, TACKLE GREEN: DRESS IN DON, PUT ON, SPORT, WEAR

DON, PUT ON, SPORT, WEAR BLUE: STREET SUFFIXES ALLEY, COURT, LANE, WAY

ALLEY, COURT, LANE, WAY PURPLE: NICKNAMES THAT HAVE OTHER MEANINGS BILL, BOB, PAT, TOM

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

There were several crossovers today that could have caught players out – DON and WAY also work as NICKNAMES THAT HAVE OTHER MEANINGS, while BOB could also classify as a piece of EQUIPMENT.

After wasting some time thinking that there must be a band with four of the male names in today’s game, I got STREET SUFFIXES first. Although I have to admit that it was by accident, as I thought the connection was bowling.

The reasons for these suffixes are often lost when streets are named today – COURT, for example, is supposed to indicate a circular dead-end street, LANE a narrow unpaved road, and WAY a road that connects one place to another.

It’s an interesting topic, and if you are feeling a sense of deja-vu it’s because Connections has been down this road before with a near-identical group in July 2024 (with Drive instead of Way).

