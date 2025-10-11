Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, October 11 (game #853).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #854) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

BEGINS

SWIFT

DAYS

RETURNS

FOREVER

ENDING

ROBIN

TRAILS

SWALLOW

PIONEERS

PERMANENT

INSTITUTES

EVERLASTING

KITE

LAUNCHES

ETERNAL

NYT Connections today (game #854) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Won’t fade away

Won’t fade away GREEN: At the start

At the start BLUE: Feathered friends

Feathered friends PURPLE: Start with the opposite of “sad”

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #854) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: FOR ALL TIME

GREEN: ESTABLISHES

BLUE: BIRDS

PURPLE: HAPPY ____

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #854) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #854, are…

YELLOW: FOR ALL TIME ETERNAL, EVERLASTING, FOREVER, PERMANENT

ETERNAL, EVERLASTING, FOREVER, PERMANENT GREEN: ESTABLISHES BEGINS, INSTITUTES, LAUNCHES, PIONEERS

BEGINS, INSTITUTES, LAUNCHES, PIONEERS BLUE: BIRDS KITE, ROBIN, SWALLOW, SWIFT

KITE, ROBIN, SWALLOW, SWIFT PURPLE: HAPPY ____ DAYS, ENDING, RETURNS, TRAILS

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 mistake

I made hard work of this game, where even the purple-hardest group was quite straightforward.

Hopefully I wasn’t the only nerd to put FOREVER, BEGINS, RETURNS, and ETERNAL together thinking that the connection was Batman. Alas, it was not to be, but the error forced me to think again more clearly.

SWIFT has appeared a few times in bird groups and I’m always tempted to make a lame joke about being a Swifty as they really are the most remarkable creatures.

Everything about them is extraordinary – much like Taylor, they never stop moving, spending their entire lives on the wing, eating, sleeping and mating while in flight. Well, that last bit isn’t like Taylor. As far as we know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Saturday, October 11, game #853)

YELLOW: EQUIPMENT GEAR, KIT, STUFF, TACKLE

GEAR, KIT, STUFF, TACKLE GREEN: DRESS IN DON, PUT ON, SPORT, WEAR

DON, PUT ON, SPORT, WEAR BLUE: STREET SUFFIXES ALLEY, COURT, LANE, WAY

ALLEY, COURT, LANE, WAY PURPLE: NICKNAMES THAT HAVE OTHER MEANINGS BILL, BOB, PAT, TOM