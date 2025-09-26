NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, September 27 (game #839)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, September 26 (game #838).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #839) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

FLIPPER

FRITTER

THROW

KETTLE

TENDER

WING

TRIFLE

POPPER

ARM

WARM

MICROWAVE

FIDDLE

STOVETOP

KIND

FIN

SWEET

NYT Connections today (game #839) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Affectionate

Affectionate GREEN: Body attachments

Body attachments BLUE: Just add heat

Just add heat PURPLE: Wasted opportunity

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #839) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: LOVING

GREEN: APPENDAGES

BLUE: POPCORN-MAKING METHODS

PURPLE: SQUANDER, WITH "AWAY"

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #839) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #839, are…

YELLOW: LOVING KIND, SWEET, TENDER, WARM

KIND, SWEET, TENDER, WARM GREEN: APPENDAGES ARM, FIN, FLIPPER, WING

ARM, FIN, FLIPPER, WING BLUE: POPCORN-MAKING METHODS KETTLE, MICROWAVE, POPPER, STOVETOP

KETTLE, MICROWAVE, POPPER, STOVETOP PURPLE: SQUANDER, WITH "AWAY" FIDDLE, FRITTER, THROW, TRIFLE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

This was a very agreeable game to start the weekend that wasn’t too hard or too easy, with a purple group that was gettable and no obscure collections.

I love making popcorn on the STOVETOP, so I saw POPCORN-MAKING METHODS immediately. I’m always struck by how cheap it is to make compared to the popcorn you buy at a theater and also how many hard kernels I end up accidentally eating.

I did hesitate slightly thinking that TENDER and WING belonged with each other in some chicken-based foursome, but put that out of my mind after seeing LOVING and four words we’d all like to experience more of in our lives.

