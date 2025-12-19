Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, December 19 (game #922).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #923) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

CURE

TIN

SALT

LOBSTER

FOLD

FALL

DRY

BUCKET

CLASH

PRESS

DRUM

WASH

CAN

DAMNED

MUSIC

NYT Connections today (game #923) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Keep things in these

Keep things in these GREEN: Laundromat options

Laundromat options BLUE: Punk-era UK guitar combos

Punk-era UK guitar combos PURPLE: Begin with a stony word

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #923) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: CONTAINERS

GREEN: LAUNDRY SERVICES

BLUE: BRITISH BANDS FORMED IN THE 1970S, WITH "THE"

PURPLE: ROCK ___

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #923) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #923, are…

YELLOW: CONTAINERS BUCKET, CAN, DRUM, TIN

BUCKET, CAN, DRUM, TIN GREEN: LAUNDRY SERVICES DRY, FOLD, PRESS, WASH

DRY, FOLD, PRESS, WASH BLUE: BRITISH BANDS FORMED IN THE 1970S, WITH "THE" CLASH, CURE, DAMNED, FALL

CLASH, CURE, DAMNED, FALL PURPLE: ROCK ___ BOTTOM, LOBSTER, MUSIC, SALT

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Perfect

If ever there was a game of Connections tailor-made for me it was this one.

Firstly that’s because the blue group BRITISH BANDS FORMED IN THE 1970S, WITH "THE" contained two of my favourite groups of all-time in the CURE and the CLASH, but also because the link that helped me get the purple group early was Rock Lobster by the B-52s, a song by one of America’s greatest bands formed in the 1970s, with “the” – the B-52’s.

There was another obscure British music link among today’s tiles – DRUM was the name of Simon le Bon from Duran Duran’s yacht in the 1980s. I am sure this was deliberate!

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Friday, December 19, game #922)

YELLOW: FINDINGS DATA, DETAILS, INFORMATION, INTELLIGENCE

DATA, DETAILS, INFORMATION, INTELLIGENCE GREEN: DINNER OPTIONS COOK, DELIVERY, GO OUT, LEFTOVERS

COOK, DELIVERY, GO OUT, LEFTOVERS BLUE: U.S. CABINET DEPARTMENTS COMMERCE, EDUCATION, ENERGY, LABOR

COMMERCE, EDUCATION, ENERGY, LABOR PURPLE: HOMOPHONES OF PLACES TO PARK A SHIP BIRTH, DOC, PEER, WORF