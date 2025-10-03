Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, October 3 (game #845).

NYT Connections today (game #846) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

FORTUNE

STAR

DARN

RAINBOW

RATS

BLOW

SUGAR

PATCH

BLAST

STITCH

ARTS

GALE

MEND

OATMEAL

GUST

TSAR

NYT Connections today (game #846) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Make do and mend

Make do and mend GREEN: A sudden breeze

A sudden breeze BLUE: Mixed up words

Mixed up words PURPLE: Sweet treat varieties

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #846) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: FIX A HOLE IN CLOTHING

GREEN: RUSH OF WIND

BLUE: ANAGRAMS

PURPLE: KINDS OF COOKIES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #846) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #846, are…

YELLOW: FIX A HOLE IN CLOTHING DARN, MEND, PATCH, STITCH

DARN, MEND, PATCH, STITCH GREEN: RUSH OF WIND BLAST, BLOW, GALE, GUST

BLAST, BLOW, GALE, GUST BLUE: ANAGRAMS ARTS, RATS, STAR, TSAR

ARTS, RATS, STAR, TSAR PURPLE: KINDS OF COOKIES FORTUNE, OATMEAL, RAINBOW, SUGAR

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Some Connections groups are so easy that you can’t help but doubt yourself and think, “this must be a trap”.

I had this sensation twice today, with FIX A HOLE IN CLOTHING and then with ANAGRAMS, which seemed far too obvious – although I was very relieved it was also correct.

This, then, was one of Connections’ easy days – a welcome break from recent games – and one when even the purple group was simple. Well, if you consume a lot of KINDS OF COOKIES that is. Healthy folk may have struggled. I am not one of them.

