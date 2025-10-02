Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, October 2 (game #844).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #845) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

EDGE

FOOTBALL

EDITOR

MEMORY

TORNADO

EDWARD

LIMIT

EDDY

EDELWEISS

TASMANIAN

DEVIL

EDUCATION

CABARET

BORDER

PAST TENSE

MAMMA MIA

EXTREMITY

NYT Connections today (game #845) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Outer reaches

Outer reaches GREEN: Shared movement type

Shared movement type BLUE: As heard on broadway

As heard on broadway PURPLE: Can be shrunk to two-letter abbreviation

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #845) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: BOUNDARY

GREEN: THEY MOVE IN A SPIRAL

BLUE: SONGS FROM MUSICALS

PURPLE: WHAT "ED" MIGHT INDICATE

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #845) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #845, are…

YELLOW: BOUNDARY BORDER, EDGE, EXTREMITY, LIMIT

BORDER, EDGE, EXTREMITY, LIMIT GREEN: THEY MOVE IN A SPIRAL EDDY, FOOTBALL, TASMANIAN DEVIL, TORNADO

EDDY, FOOTBALL, TASMANIAN DEVIL, TORNADO BLUE: SONGS FROM MUSICALS CABARET, EDELWEISS, MAMMA MIA, MEMORY

CABARET, EDELWEISS, MAMMA MIA, MEMORY PURPLE: WHAT "ED" MIGHT INDICATE EDITOR, EDUCATION, EDWARD, PAST TENSE

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 3 mistakes

I managed to survive today’s game, just, but not before suffering a bout of Connections rage.

The main candidate for my ire was SONGS FROM MUSICALS, which took me several attempts as I thought we were looking for musical titles rather than song titles (CABARET and MAMMA MIA being both). I used up two mistakes before I gave up on naming non-existent musicals.

THEY MOVE IN A SPIRAL also puzzled me, until I switched my thinking after remembering how the TASMANIAN DEVIL gets about and the spin of a FOOTBALL.

