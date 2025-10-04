Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, October 4 (game #846).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #847) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

BUMPER

POT

FROZEN

WATER

SHOCK

HOLIDAY

SPORTS

FLOOR

GETAWAY

SOIL

ROCK

MUSIC

CHERISH

CLOWN

SEED

SHAKE

NYT Connections today (game #847) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Let it grow

Let it grow GREEN: Stunned

Stunned BLUE: Queen of pop’s hits

Queen of pop’s hits PURPLE: Add a vehicle

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #847) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: USED TO GROW A HOUSEPLANT

GREEN: FLABBERGAST

BLUE: MADONNA SONGS

PURPLE: ____CAR

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #847) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #847, are…

YELLOW: USED TO GROW A HOUSEPLANT POT, SEED, SOIL, WATER

POT, SEED, SOIL, WATER GREEN: FLABBERGAST FLOOR, ROCK, SHAKE, SHOCK

FLOOR, ROCK, SHAKE, SHOCK BLUE: MADONNA SONGS CHERISH, FROZEN, HOLIDAY, MUSIC

CHERISH, FROZEN, HOLIDAY, MUSIC PURPLE: ____CAR BUMPER, CLOWN, GETAWAY, SPORTS

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 mistake

The easy Connections puzzles continue for another day, but I still managed to make hard work of it.

I’m kicking myself a bit today, as I had BUMPER and SHOCK together thinking there was a car parts group. If I’d thought a bit harder I could have solved the purple group.

Despite being a fan of MADONNA SONGS I still managed to screw up the group by initially thinking it was something to do with vacations and making my single – but highly regrettable – mistake.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Saturday, October 4, game #846)

YELLOW: FIX A HOLE IN CLOTHING DARN, MEND, PATCH, STITCH

DARN, MEND, PATCH, STITCH GREEN: RUSH OF WIND BLAST, BLOW, GALE, GUST

BLAST, BLOW, GALE, GUST BLUE: ANAGRAMS ARTS, RATS, STAR, TSAR

ARTS, RATS, STAR, TSAR PURPLE: KINDS OF COOKIES FORTUNE, OATMEAL, RAINBOW, SUGAR