Capcom has shared a fourth trailer for Resident Evil Requiem ahead of its launch later this month

The trailer appears to confirm the appearance of Sherry Birkin

It also showcases Leon S. Kennedy returning to Raccoon City Police Department

A new trailer for Resident Evil Requiem was released during Sony's State of Play showcase last night, and it may have confirmed the appearance of a fan favorite character.

The next instalment in the Resident Evil series is just two weeks out from launch, but just in case you weren't already hyped, Capcom has shared a fourth trailer teasing new clues for the game's mysterious story, new playable locations, as well as a new character.

At the end of the trailer, which you can watch below, dual protagonist Leon S. Kennedy can be seen returning to where it all began, the Raccoon City Police Department.

Though more dilapidated than the first time we saw it due to the effects of a nuke, it seems that Leon will not only be traversing the hospital that our other protagonist, Grace Ashcroft, gets kidnapped to, but also the RCPD, suggesting the game will be bigger than we originally thought.

Resident Evil Requiem - 4th Trailer - YouTube Watch On

What's got fans more excited, however, is the apparent appearance of Sherry Birkin, who first appeared as a little girl in Resident Evil 2 and was rescued by Leon and Claire Redfield.

Though we don't see her face, we do hear what may be her voice over Leon's comms, remarking, "It's been a while since you've been back there," as Leon enters RCPD. The trailer then cuts to the back of her head, showing her short blonde hair while she types on a keyboard.

Sherry later became a federal agent and appeared in Resident Evil 6 with the same hairstyle, so of course, fans are going wild.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Another small detail that fans have picked up on is the mention of "Raccoon City Syndrome" on a computer screen in the background, which is described as "Latent Onset T-Virus Syndrome".

The disease also appears to have affected Leon due to the black wounds we see on his body in multiple trailers. Uh oh.

We won't have to wait much longer to find out Leon's fate because Resident Evil Requiem launches on February 27 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.