Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, September 19 (game #831).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #832) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

DUCK

WING

ROCKET

STAR

LARK

DIP

DODGE

SENATOR

RAM

DIVE

FRY

FORD

CHIP

SCRAPER

LINCOLN

FLYER

NYT Connections today (game #832) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Auto companies

Auto companies GREEN: On the menu

On the menu BLUE: Hockey players

Hockey players PURPLE: Precede with a word that rhyme with “try”

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #832) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: CAR BRANDS

GREEN: BIT OF SPORTS BAR FARE

BLUE: N.H.L. TEAM MEMBER

PURPLE: SKY___

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #832) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #832, are…

YELLOW: CAR BRANDS DODGE, FORD, LINCOLN, RAM

DODGE, FORD, LINCOLN, RAM GREEN: BIT OF SPORTS BAR FARE CHIP, DIP, FRY, WING

CHIP, DIP, FRY, WING BLUE: N.H.L. TEAM MEMBER DUCK, FLYER, SENATOR, STAR

DUCK, FLYER, SENATOR, STAR PURPLE: SKY___ DIVE, LARK, ROCKET, SCRAPER

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Perfect

Connections loves singular versions of things we are used to seeing as plurals and today we go two groups of them with BIT OF SPORTS BAR FARE and N.H.L. TEAM MEMBER.

Sadly, I wasn’t familiar enough with the hockey teams in the blue group to take a risk, but knowledge of bar snack menus is universal.

My one mistake was in including SENATOR among the CAR BRANDS. I incorrectly thought that it was a short-lived 1980s company, but I think I was getting it confused with a Chevrolet car model that was made during this period. For such a tricky round one mistake isn’t bad.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Friday, September 19, game #831)

YELLOW: EVALUATE GRADE, RANK, RATE, SCORE

GRADE, RANK, RATE, SCORE GREEN: EXHIBIT NERVOUSNESS BLUSH, FIDGET, PACE, SWEAT

BLUSH, FIDGET, PACE, SWEAT BLUE: THINGS THAT CAN RUN, ANNOYINGLY DYE, MASCARA, NOSE, STOCKINGS

DYE, MASCARA, NOSE, STOCKINGS PURPLE: PAPER ___ CLIP, TIGER, TOWEL, TRAIL