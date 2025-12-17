Sucker Punch co-founder Brian Fleming is leaving the studio

He oversaw the development of Sly Cooper, Infamous, and the Ghost franchises

Jason Connell and Adrian Bentley will step up as studio leads

After nearly three decades, Brian Fleming will leave Sucker Punch at the end of this year. He co-founded the iconic PlayStation studio, which has released hits like the Sly Cooper, Infamous, and Ghost franchises.

A post on the PlayStation Blog pays tribute to the work of Brian Fleming, noting that PlayStation has worked with Fleming to ensure that the future of Sucker Punch remains in the best hands moving forward.

(Image credit: PlayStation)

Jason Connell and Adrian Bentley will step up as studio heads, having worked as Co-Creative Director on the Ghost franchise, and Technical Director respectively. Nate Fox will continue as Co-Creative Director to complete the overall creative leadership team.

Sucker Punch was initially a second-party studio under Sony until being acquired in 2011. The studio then released Infamous 2, Infamous Second Son, Infamous First Light, Ghost of Tsushima, and Ghost of Yōtei.

