Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser will retire at the end of the year

He will be succeeded by long time Nintendo of America executive Devon Pritchard

Nintendo managing executive officer and corporate director Satoru Shibata will also join Nintendo of America as CEO

Nintendo of America president and chief operating officer Doug Bowser will retire at the end of the year after more than a decade in leadership positions at the company.

Bowser, who became president in 2019, will leave on December 31, 2025. Under his leadership the company launched the successful Nintendo Switch 2 system and expanded into many entertainment ventures including films and theme parks.

“One of my earliest video game experiences was playing the arcade version of Donkey Kong,” said Bowser on the matter of his departure.

“Since that time, all things Nintendo have continued to be a passion for both me and my family. Leading Nintendo of America has been the honor of a lifetime, and I am proud of what our team has accomplished in both business results and the experiences we’ve created for consumers.”

Bowser will be succeed by veteran Nintendo of America executive Devon Prichard.

“Now, it’s time for the next generation of leadership and Devon’s track record speaks for itself,” Bowser explained.

“She is an exceptional leader, and her promotion is a testament to her strong performance and strategic contributions to the company’s growth. I have full confidence that she will guide the company to even greater heights.”

Satoru Shibata, Nintendo managing executive officer and corporate director, will also join Nintendo of America as chief executive officer while containing his other roles.