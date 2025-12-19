OpenAI's communication chief steps down

OpenAI Chief Communications Officer Hannah Wong is stepping down in the coming weeks

OpenAI Chief Communications Officer Hannah Wong has announced she will be leaving the company at the end of January, around a year and a half after her appointment in August 2024.

Wong joined OpenAI in 2021 from Apple when the company was still a small research lab, before interest in the company surged following the public preview release of ChatGPT.

Under her leadership, the company's communications team grew from around eight workers to more than 50 across the US, Europe, and Asia, but the time has come for OpenAI to find her replacement.

"After nearly five years at OpenAI and a lot of reflection, I’ve decided it’s time for me to step back and move into my next chapter," Wong wrote, indicating the decision to leave the company was hers, and not OpenAI's.

Wong will take some time out to spend with her family before moving into her next role.

Communications VP Lindsey Held Bolton will head up the Communications team in the meantime, with Chief Marketing Officer Kate Rouch tasked with finding the next Chief Communications Officer.

The news comes in the same week that OpenAI confirmed former UK Chancellor George Osborne would become the company's Head of OpenAI for Countries – a role in which he's set to liaise with governments to help modernize systems and get productivity-boosting AI embedded into more public services.

Company leaders have a lot more on their plates, too, including the $500 billion Stargate Project, the recent launch of Sora 2, the upgraded GPT-5.2 and even a potential restructuring ahead of an alleged IPO.

"Hannah has played a defining role in shaping how people understand OpenAI and the work we do," CEO Sam Altman and CEO of applications Fidji Simo noted in a joint statement.

