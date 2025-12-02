Microsoft and Google AI veteran to replace outgoing Apple exec John Giannandrea

Apple ML and AI Strategy SVP John Giannandrea is retiring in Spring 2026

Amar Subramanya named as replacement to lead revamped Siri with Craig Federighi

Subramanya spent six months as Microsoft’s AI CVP and nearly six years working on Gemini/Bard for Google

Apple has announced that Machine Learning and AI Strategy SVP John Giannandrea will be stepping down after nearly eight years in post.

Giannandrea will remain as an advisor until Spring 2026, when he will be replaced by Amar Subramanya, who will become the company’s AI VP, reporting to Craig Federighi.

With the change, Subramanya will lead Apple Foundation Models, ML research, and AI Safety & Evaluation.

Apple’s AI/ML VP retires in 2026

Apple credited Giannandrea for building a “world-class team” and developing and deploying “critical AI technologies.”

It’s unconfirmed whether the change comes in response to industry pressure, but Apple has certainly received its fair share of criticism for lagging behind competition when it comes to AI.

Part of Apple’s slow movements comes down to its preference for on-device processing rather than cloud-based systems. Private Cloud Compute bridges that gap, but the Cupertino giant has also entered into a deal with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into Siri. Rumors of a similar deal with Google have also been circulating the internet in recent weeks.

Federighi has already been playing a big role in Apple’s evolving AI strategy, including work on a more personalized Siri, although that has already been delayed until 2026.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Subramanya joins with a wealth of experience, coming from an AI VP role at Microsoft and 16 years at Google, where he also led AI products like Gemini.

“AI has long been central to Apple’s strategy, and we are pleased to welcome Amar to Craig’s leadership team and to bring his extraordinary AI expertise to Apple,” CEO Tim Cook said.

Apple says the changes will help it to “continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible.” Apple shares rose about 1.6% following the announcement.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.