Having Windows app issues? Microsoft is making businesses reach out directly to get a fix
The December 2025 Patch Tuesday update apparently broke a few things
- December 2025’s Patch Tuesday updates broke MSMQ on Windows Server and enterprise Windows 10 systems, disrupting apps and IIS sites
- Microsoft is developing a fix but says affected organizations must contact business support for a workaround or rollback
- Reported issues include inactive queues, failed writes, and false “insufficient resources” errors despite adequate capacity
Microsoft is asking businesses experiencing Message Queuing (MSMQ) issues to reach out directly to get assistance with a workaround.
The company recently released its December Patch Tuesday cumulative update, which seems to have broken MSMQ, causing issues in enterprise apps and Internet Information Services (IIS) sites.
MSMQ is a Windows service that enables applications to communicate by sending messages through queues. It allows reliable, asynchronous messaging between systems, even when they are offline, helping decouple applications and improve resilience in distributed or enterprise environments.
No timeline for a fix
The problems with the patch seem to affect Windows 10 22H2, Windows Server 2019, and Windows Server 2016 users with KB5071546, KB5071544, and KB5071543 updates installed. Private users don’t seem to be affected by this - only business users.
"Individuals using Windows Home or Pro editions on personal devices are very unlikely to experience this issue. This issue primarily affects enterprise or managed IT environments," Microsoft said.
"A workaround is available for affected devices. To apply the workaround and mitigate this issue in your organization, please contact Microsoft Support for business."
Microsoft said it was currently working on a fix, but it’s not yet complete. The company does not have a deadline or a timeline when it plans on releasing the fix, so it is possible that we will have to wait until January 2026’s Patch Tuesday batch, as well.
For now, IT admins who are experiencing these issues should contact Microsoft’s business support department for assistance with a workaround, or even to roll back the installed updates.
In the call to businesses, Microsoft said it is aware of different problems following the patch, including inactive MSMQ queues, apps being unable to write queues, or sites returning “insufficient resources” errors. Some systems apparently are also returning "There is insufficient disk space or memory" notifications despite having enough resources.
Via BleepingComputer
Sead is a seasoned freelance journalist based in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. He writes about IT (cloud, IoT, 5G, VPN) and cybersecurity (ransomware, data breaches, laws and regulations). In his career, spanning more than a decade, he’s written for numerous media outlets, including Al Jazeera Balkans. He’s also held several modules on content writing for Represent Communications.
