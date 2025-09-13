Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, September 13 (game #825).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #826) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

MAIN

SCALE

DOOR

KEY

TOP

COMPASS

WALL

GATE

BEST

FLEET

BEAT

INSET

PORTAL

BETTER

DOWNING

HATCH

NYT Connections today (game #826) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Entrance

Entrance GREEN: Used to plot navigation

Used to plot navigation BLUE: Go beyond

Go beyond PURPLE: Famous roads

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #826) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: ENTRYWAY

GREEN: MAP FEATURES

BLUE: SURPASS

PURPLE: STREETS WITH SYMBOLIC IMPORTANCE

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #826) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #826, are…

YELLOW: ENTRYWAY DOOR, GATE, HATCH, PORTAL

DOOR, GATE, HATCH, PORTAL GREEN: MAP FEATURES COMPASS, INSET, KEY, SCALE

COMPASS, INSET, KEY, SCALE BLUE: SURPASS BEAT, BEST, BETTER, TOP

BEAT, BEST, BETTER, TOP PURPLE: STREETS WITH SYMBOLIC IMPORTANCE DOWNING, FLEET, MAIN, WALL

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

A rare game for me where I actually guessed the purple group correctly. For once, playing Connections from the UK helped.

I’m pretty sure everyone knows DOWNING Street is where the British Prime Minister lives, but I’m uncertain FLEET Street is as well known. It was the road in central London which once housed all of the national newspapers' offices and printing presses and although that is no longer the case it’s still used as a catch-all term for the entire British press.

My only flirtation with a mistake today was briefly lumping TOP in with HATCH, GATE and DOOR, but I thought BETTER of it and swapped it for PORTAL.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Saturday, September 13, game #825)

YELLOW: IMPORTANT CRITICAL, KEY, MAJOR, PRINCIPAL

CRITICAL, KEY, MAJOR, PRINCIPAL GREEN: INTIMATE AND UNDISCLOSED INNER, PERSONAL, PRIVATE, SECRET

INNER, PERSONAL, PRIVATE, SECRET BLUE: GLOBAL CURRENCIES DOLLAR, POUND, STERLING, WON

DOLLAR, POUND, STERLING, WON PURPLE: BUFFALO ___ BILL, NICKEL, SOLDIER, WING