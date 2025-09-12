Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, September 12 (game #824).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #825) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

NICKEL

KEY

WON

MAJOR

PRINCIPAL

DOLLAR

PRIVATE

BILL

SOLDIER

PERSONAL

CRITICAL

POUND

INNER

WING

STERLING

SECRET

NYT Connections today (game #825) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Vital information

Vital information GREEN: Hush-hush

Hush-hush BLUE: Money

Money PURPLE: Precede with an animal that’s a city in New York

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #825) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: IMPORTANT

GREEN: INTIMATE AND UNDISCLOSED

BLUE: GLOBAL CURRENCIES

PURPLE: BUFFALO ___

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #825) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #825, are…

YELLOW: IMPORTANT CRITICAL, KEY, MAJOR, PRINCIPAL

CRITICAL, KEY, MAJOR, PRINCIPAL GREEN: INTIMATE AND UNDISCLOSED INNER, PERSONAL, PRIVATE, SECRET

INNER, PERSONAL, PRIVATE, SECRET BLUE: GLOBAL CURRENCIES DOLLAR, POUND, STERLING, WON

DOLLAR, POUND, STERLING, WON PURPLE: BUFFALO ___ BILL, NICKEL, SOLDIER, WING

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I very nearly fell into the cash trap today that momentarily tricked me into thinking NICKEL, BILL and DOLLAR belonged together.

Fortunately, the word STERLING tipped me off that we were looking for GLOBAL CURRENCIES.

Before this close shave I had solved the easier yellow and green groups, although I wavered over including INNER for INTIMATE AND UNDISCLOSED.

I had not heard of the Buffalo Nickel and if I had I might have got the purple group, but as ever it alluded me and the penny didn’t drop until the game was over.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Friday, September 12, game #824)

YELLOW: ENTREATY APPEAL, BID, CALL, PETITION

APPEAL, BID, CALL, PETITION GREEN: CONTACT INFO ADDRESS, EMAIL, NAME, NUMBER

ADDRESS, EMAIL, NAME, NUMBER BLUE: KINDS OF CAMERA LENSES FISHEYE, MACRO, TELEPHOTO, ZOOM

FISHEYE, MACRO, TELEPHOTO, ZOOM PURPLE: BODIES OF WATER PLUS STARTING LETTER DRIVER, EBAY, FINLET, FLAKE