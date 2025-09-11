Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, September 11 (game #823).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #824) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

ZOOM

CALL

TELEPHOTO

NUMBER

EBAY

BID

EMAIL

DRIVER

ADDRESS

APPEAL

MACRO

NAME

PETITION

FLAKE

FINLET

FISHEYE

NYT Connections today (game #824) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Plea

Plea GREEN: Vital details

Vital details BLUE: Ready for your close-up

Ready for your close-up PURPLE: Geographical features with added element

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #824) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: ENTREATY

GREEN: CONTACT INFO

BLUE: KINDS OF CAMERA LENSES

PURPLE: BODIES OF WATER PLUS STARTING LETTER

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #824) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #824, are…

YELLOW: ENTREATY APPEAL, BID, CALL, PETITION

APPEAL, BID, CALL, PETITION GREEN: CONTACT INFO ADDRESS, EMAIL, NAME, NUMBER

ADDRESS, EMAIL, NAME, NUMBER BLUE: KINDS OF CAMERA LENSES FISHEYE, MACRO, TELEPHOTO, ZOOM

FISHEYE, MACRO, TELEPHOTO, ZOOM PURPLE: BODIES OF WATER PLUS STARTING LETTER DRIVER, EBAY, FINLET, FLAKE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 mistake

Every now and then I think that a Connections hard mode would be a good idea. I imagine it being made up of 20 tiles instead of 16, with 4 of them not being part of the game at all.

My reasoning is that the game in its current format can be completed by knowing just three of the groups. Having an extra four tiles would mean that you have to get all four. Let me know what you think.

I’m saying this because with a bit of thought I could have got today’s purple group, but the way the game works I didn’t need to.

That said, not being the smartest of players, it would probably mean I fail a lot more often. Even with today’s easy game I managed to make a mistake, and included DRIVER instead of NAME for CONTACT INFO.

