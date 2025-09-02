Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, September 2 (game #814).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #815) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

WED

NES

DAY

DAWN

FLOWER

BOND

GENESIS

ALF

MTV

FLY

FUSE

START

COMBINE

POLE

BIRTH

VHS

NYT Connections today (game #815) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: The first moment

The first moment GREEN: Stick together

Stick together BLUE: Acronyms from the same decade

Acronyms from the same decade PURPLE: A month in common

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #815) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: BEGINNING

GREEN: JOIN

BLUE: TV-RELATED ABBREVIATIONS IN THE '80S

PURPLE: MAY __

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #815) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #815, are…

YELLOW: BEGINNING BIRTH, DAWN, GENESIS, START

BIRTH, DAWN, GENESIS, START GREEN: JOIN BOND, COMBINE, FUSE, WED

BOND, COMBINE, FUSE, WED BLUE: TV-RELATED ABBREVIATIONS IN THE '80S ALF, MTV, NES, VHS

ALF, MTV, NES, VHS PURPLE: MAY __DAY, FLOWER, FLY, POLE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Wednesday is probably the most searched for day of the week at the moment, thanks to the excellent Netflix TV show of the same name. Here, Connections tried to get in on the hump day action with its cunning WED, NES, and DAY tiles.

Fortunately, as someone who was consuming TV in the 1980s, I immediately saw the TV-RELATED ABBREVIATIONS IN THE ‘80s – although I did have to Google VHS to remember that it was an acronym for video home system.

Meanwhile, wisecracking visitor from outer space ALF is an acronym of alien life form, NES is short for Nintendo Entertainment System and MTV stands for Music Television.

Thankfully, after navigating this ride down Memory Lane the other three groups were relatively easy.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Tuesday, September 2, game #814)

YELLOW: CURSES EXPLETIVES, FOUR-LETTER WORDS, PROFANITY, SWEARING

EXPLETIVES, FOUR-LETTER WORDS, PROFANITY, SWEARING GREEN: IN "A VISIT FROM ST. NICHOLAS" CHRISTMAS, HOUSE, MOUSE, STIRRING

CHRISTMAS, HOUSE, MOUSE, STIRRING BLUE: WORN BY EARRING MAGIC KEN EARRING, MESH SHIRT, NECKLACE, PLEATHER VEST

EARRING, MESH SHIRT, NECKLACE, PLEATHER VEST PURPLE: STARTING WITH POSSESSIVE DETERMINERS HERRING, HISTAMINE, MYSTERY, OUROBOROS