IO Interactive is releasing a mega Hitman Anniversary Box to celebrate 25 years of the franchise, with big discounts on all the games too
The limited edition release is available now
- Developer and publisher IO Interactive has revealed a limited edition Hitman anniversary box
- It includes a physical PS5 copy of Hitman World of Assassination and some bonus goodies
- It comes alongside a massive franchise sale on PC
Developer and publisher IO Interactive has released a limited-edition anniversary box to celebrate 25 years of the Hitman franchise.
The box, which is only available for PlayStation 5, features a special copy of Hitman World of Assassination (a compilation of Hitman, Hitman 2, and Hitman 3) in addition to a downloadable content (DLC) code for four Elusive Target packs: The Undying, The Drop, The Splitter, and The Banker.
This is in addition a collectible 3D shadow box displaying art of Agent 47 and a 25th anniversary lenticular card.
It costs $49.99 / £44.99 and is available at select retailers now.
Keen to get your hands on this limited edition release? A listing page is live now via Amazon in the US. Shoppers in the UK can find the best prices right now below to save a little on the retail price.
The release comes alongside a major franchise sale on Steam, where you can save up to 90% on the PC versions of each Hitman game.
Hitman: Absolution also recently launched for Android and iOS devices, letting you dive into the stealth-action game on the go for $13.99 / £9.99.
I've been playing it on and off since it came out yesterday and am pretty impressed so far. The touchscreen controls are a little fiddly, but the graphics and excellent.
The more linear, chapter-based structure of this instalment also makes it a good fit for short bursts of play when you've got a spare moment waiting for the bus.
