IO Interactive is releasing a mega Hitman Anniversary Box to celebrate 25 years of the franchise, with big discounts on all the games too

The limited edition release is available now

(Image credit: IO Interactive)
  • Developer and publisher IO Interactive has revealed a limited edition Hitman anniversary box
  • It includes a physical PS5 copy of Hitman World of Assassination and some bonus goodies
  • It comes alongside a massive franchise sale on PC

Developer and publisher IO Interactive has released a limited-edition anniversary box to celebrate 25 years of the Hitman franchise.

The box, which is only available for PlayStation 5, features a special copy of Hitman World of Assassination (a compilation of Hitman, Hitman 2, and Hitman 3) in addition to a downloadable content (DLC) code for four Elusive Target packs: The Undying, The Drop, The Splitter, and The Banker.

This is in addition a collectible 3D shadow box displaying art of Agent 47 and a 25th anniversary lenticular card.

The Hitman 25th Anniversary Box.

(Image credit: IO Interactive)

It costs $49.99 / £44.99 and is available at select retailers now.

Hitman: World of Assassination Anniversary Edition
Hitman: World of Assassination Anniversary Edition: $49.99 at Amazon

Keen to get your hands on this limited edition release? A listing page is live now via Amazon in the US. Shoppers in the UK can find the best prices right now below to save a little on the retail price.

UK: £39.95 at The Game Collection | £39.85 at Hit

View Deal

The release comes alongside a major franchise sale on Steam, where you can save up to 90% on the PC versions of each Hitman game.

Hitman: Absolution also recently launched for Android and iOS devices, letting you dive into the stealth-action game on the go for $13.99 / £9.99.

I've been playing it on and off since it came out yesterday and am pretty impressed so far. The touchscreen controls are a little fiddly, but the graphics and excellent.

The more linear, chapter-based structure of this instalment also makes it a good fit for short bursts of play when you've got a spare moment waiting for the bus.

Dashiell Wood
Dashiell Wood
Hardware Writer

Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming hardware at TechRadar. Before joining the TechRadar team, he was writing gaming articles for some of the UK's biggest magazines including PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.

