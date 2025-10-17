Developer and publisher IO Interactive has revealed a limited edition Hitman anniversary box

It includes a physical PS5 copy of Hitman World of Assassination and some bonus goodies

It comes alongside a massive franchise sale on PC

Developer and publisher IO Interactive has released a limited-edition anniversary box to celebrate 25 years of the Hitman franchise.

The box, which is only available for PlayStation 5, features a special copy of Hitman World of Assassination (a compilation of Hitman, Hitman 2, and Hitman 3) in addition to a downloadable content (DLC) code for four Elusive Target packs: The Undying, The Drop, The Splitter, and The Banker.

This is in addition a collectible 3D shadow box displaying art of Agent 47 and a 25th anniversary lenticular card.

(Image credit: IO Interactive)

It costs $49.99 / £44.99 and is available at select retailers now.

The release comes alongside a major franchise sale on Steam, where you can save up to 90% on the PC versions of each Hitman game.

Hitman: Absolution also recently launched for Android and iOS devices, letting you dive into the stealth-action game on the go for $13.99 / £9.99.

I've been playing it on and off since it came out yesterday and am pretty impressed so far. The touchscreen controls are a little fiddly, but the graphics and excellent.

The more linear, chapter-based structure of this instalment also makes it a good fit for short bursts of play when you've got a spare moment waiting for the bus.

