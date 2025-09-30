Sony celebrates 30 years of PlayStation with a fancy and expensive new commemorative photography book and a Reebok shoe collection
The gorgeous deluxe edition book is limited to 1,994 copies
- Sony has announced a new Reebook shoe collection that pays homage to the original PlayStation console
- It's also releasing PlayStation: The First 30 Years, a 400-page photography book featuring concept sketches and early designs of the original PlayStation hardware
- The standard edition will cost £95, and £245 for the limited deluxe edition
To celebrate 30 years since the original PlayStation console was released, Sony has announced a new collaboration with Reebok and a new book to mark the milestone.
Revealed in the latest PlayStation Blog post, PlayStation: The First 30 Years is a 400-page, large-format photography book featuring never-before-seen prototypes, concept sketches, design models, and even earlier mock-up designs of PlayStation's consoles and controllers.
The commemorative art book is expected to ship in Spring 2026 and will cost £95 for the standard edition and a whopping £245 for the deluxe edition.
The deluxe edition is also limited to 1,994 copies and features exposed binding, a clamshell presentation box, and exclusive prints. If you're hoping to secure one, you can pre-order the book here.
Sony is also partnering with Reebok to release a shoe collection that pays homage to the original PlayStation console. Launching in October, the PlayStation x Reebok collection consists of three sneakers, each connected to one of PlayStation’s original launch regions.
They include the InstaPump Fury 94 for Japan, the Pump Omni Zone II for the U.S., and the Workout Plus for the United Kingdom. Each pair comes in unique, limited edition packaging that also mirrors the console's original launch design, featuring the anniversary gray color palette and key nostalgic details.
Prices are not yet confirmed, and pre-orders aren't live, but we'll keep you updated.
Demi is a freelance games journalist for TechRadar Gaming. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
