Please, for the love of nostalgia, buy this 30th Anniversary DualSense stock this Prime Day so I can finally stop writing about it

Deals
By published

Somehow still up for grabs

The 30th anniversary PS5 DualSense controller on a red background with white don&#039;t miss text
(Image credit: Future/Sony/PlayStation)
Jump to:

I'm sure one day I'll be able to stop writing about the PS5 30th Anniversary Collection being available to buy – but it seems, once again, today is not that day.

With the October Amazon Prime Day sale back and rumbling on this week, I have great news for anyone who has been hoping to see some of the incredibly popular PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection come back into stock.

See all of today's best Amazon deals

That great news is that the restock of that happened back in July at PlayStation Direct remains live in the UK on all three products that got renewed stock drops! The PS5 Slim Bundle is available for £469.99 at PS Direct, the PlayStation Portal is still readily available at Sony's storefront for £209.99, and the DualSense is still wonderfully available for £69.99 at PlayStation Direct.

US 30th Anniversary DualSense stock check at: Amazon | Best Buy | Walmart | Target | GameStop | PlayStation Direct

Today's best PS5 30th Anniversary Collection deals

PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Edition
PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Edition: £463.99 at PlayStation Direct UK

The wonderful PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Edition is somehow still available at PlayStation Direct in the UK and makes for a fine gaming addition this Prime Day.

Check for stock at: Amazon | Argos | Very | Currys | EE Store | The Game Collection | ShopTo

Read more
View Deal
PS5 DualSense 30th Anniversary Edition
PS5 DualSense 30th Anniversary Edition: £69.99 at PlayStation Direct UK

I love the 30th Anniversary DualSense controller that I managed to snag a while back - even though it's now sleeping in a box ahead of a house move. It's a brilliant edition of the pad, and is perhaps the most attractive given its affordability and immediate and straightforward use case.

Check for stock at: Amazon | Argos | Currys | Very | EE Store | The Game Collection | ShopTo

Read more
View Deal
PlayStation Portal 30th Anniversary Edition
PlayStation Portal 30th Anniversary Edition: £209.99 at PlayStation Direct UK

The PlayStation Portal 30th Anniversary Limited Edition is still the one I haven't committed to yet, despite being the most likely one I'd buy next. It's a PlayStation exclusive, so this is the only place to buy it if you're as keen as I am.

Read more
View Deal

PS5 30th Anniversary Limited Edition stock checks - US

Sadly, as far as I can tell, once the US stock sold out in July, it never recovered. However, if you want to try your luck, then you'll find all the best links below.

PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Edition
PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Edition: $499.99 at PlayStation Direct US

Fancy trying your luck in the US for the PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Edition console? Then you're best off starting at PS Direct before heading to the retailers below.

Check for stock at: Walmart | Amazon | Best Buy | Target | GameStop

Read more
View Deal
PS5 DualSense 30th Anniversary Edition
PS5 DualSense 30th Anniversary Edition: $79.99 at PlayStation Direct US

If you've been hankering for the 30th Anniversary DualSense in the US, then my advice has to be the same: check out PS Direct first, but then head on to the retailers below who have seen stock of it previously.

Check for stock at: Walmart | Amazon | Best Buy | Target | GameStop

Read more
View Deal
PlayStation Portal 30th Anniversary Edition
PlayStation Portal 30th Anniversary Edition: $219.99 at PlayStation Direct US

Lastly, if the 30th Anniversary PlayStation Portal were to come back into stock in America, then it is only going to be back at PlayStation Direct, so use this link to try your luck for that product.

Read more
View Deal

Check out the links below for more of Amazon's early October Prime Day sales, and for a bird's-eye look at the prices on all the 'normal' versions of the above products, check out price-finding tech below the links.

Rob Dwiar
Rob Dwiar
Managing Editor, TechRadar Gaming

Rob is the Managing Editor of TechRadar Gaming, a video games journalist, critic, editor, and writer, and has years of experience gained from multiple publications. Prior to being TechRadar Gaming's Managing Editor, he was TRG's Deputy Editor, and a longstanding member of GamesRadar+, being the Commissioning Editor for Hardware there for years, while also squeezing in a short stint as Gaming Editor at WePC just before joining TechRadar Gaming. He is also a writer on tech, gaming hardware, and video games but also gardens and landscapes, and has written about the virtual landscapes of games for years.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.