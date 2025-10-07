Please, for the love of nostalgia, buy this 30th Anniversary DualSense stock this Prime Day so I can finally stop writing about it

I'm sure one day I'll be able to stop writing about the PS5 30th Anniversary Collection being available to buy – but it seems, once again, today is not that day.
With the October Amazon Prime Day sale back and rumbling on this week, I have great news for anyone who has been hoping to see some of the incredibly popular PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection come back into stock.
• See all of today's best Amazon deals
That great news is that the restock of that happened back in July at PlayStation Direct remains live in the UK on all three products that got renewed stock drops! The PS5 Slim Bundle is available for £469.99 at PS Direct, the PlayStation Portal is still readily available at Sony's storefront for £209.99, and the DualSense is still wonderfully available for £69.99 at PlayStation Direct.
US 30th Anniversary DualSense stock check at: Amazon | Best Buy | Walmart | Target | GameStop | PlayStation Direct
Today's best PS5 30th Anniversary Collection deals
The wonderful PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Edition is somehow still available at PlayStation Direct in the UK and makes for a fine gaming addition this Prime Day.
Check for stock at: Amazon | Argos | Very | Currys | EE Store | The Game Collection | ShopTo
I love the 30th Anniversary DualSense controller that I managed to snag a while back - even though it's now sleeping in a box ahead of a house move. It's a brilliant edition of the pad, and is perhaps the most attractive given its affordability and immediate and straightforward use case.
Check for stock at: Amazon | Argos | Currys | Very | EE Store | The Game Collection | ShopTo
The PlayStation Portal 30th Anniversary Limited Edition is still the one I haven't committed to yet, despite being the most likely one I'd buy next. It's a PlayStation exclusive, so this is the only place to buy it if you're as keen as I am.
PS5 30th Anniversary Limited Edition stock checks - US
Sadly, as far as I can tell, once the US stock sold out in July, it never recovered. However, if you want to try your luck, then you'll find all the best links below.
Fancy trying your luck in the US for the PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Edition console? Then you're best off starting at PS Direct before heading to the retailers below.
Check for stock at: Walmart | Amazon | Best Buy | Target | GameStop
If you've been hankering for the 30th Anniversary DualSense in the US, then my advice has to be the same: check out PS Direct first, but then head on to the retailers below who have seen stock of it previously.
Check for stock at: Walmart | Amazon | Best Buy | Target | GameStop
Lastly, if the 30th Anniversary PlayStation Portal were to come back into stock in America, then it is only going to be back at PlayStation Direct, so use this link to try your luck for that product.
Check out the links below for more of Amazon's early October Prime Day sales, and for a bird's-eye look at the prices on all the 'normal' versions of the above products, check out price-finding tech below the links.
Amazon's early Prime Day sale - quick links
- Amazon Devices: 50% off TVs, Ring & Fire Sticks
- Apple: AirPods + iPads from $99
- Back to school: deals from $5.99
- Beauty: 80% off toothbrushes & skincare
- Headphones: $120 off Bose, Apple & Sony
- Health: electric toothbrushes from $24.99
- Kitchen: 54% off Ninja, Nespresso & Keurig
- Laptops: record-low prices from $175
- Tablets: iPads and Samsung from $54.99
- Toys: 40% off Lego, scooters & Toniebox
- TVs: cheap TVs from $59.99
- Vacuums: Shark, Bissell & Dyson from $49.99
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Rob is the Managing Editor of TechRadar Gaming, a video games journalist, critic, editor, and writer, and has years of experience gained from multiple publications. Prior to being TechRadar Gaming's Managing Editor, he was TRG's Deputy Editor, and a longstanding member of GamesRadar+, being the Commissioning Editor for Hardware there for years, while also squeezing in a short stint as Gaming Editor at WePC just before joining TechRadar Gaming. He is also a writer on tech, gaming hardware, and video games but also gardens and landscapes, and has written about the virtual landscapes of games for years.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.