For three years in a row, I find myself in November, with Black Friday deals imminent, and all I can think about is the PSVR 2. The headset is already cheaper than ever, and now that it basically comes bundled with Horizon: Call of the Mountain as standard, the whole package is becoming a lot more tempting in 2025.

I was an early adopter of PSVR, having picked one up at launch. And while I had a blast playing Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, and a genuinely revelatory experience with REZ: Infinite, I found myself using it less and less as the years rolled on. Mostly, there just weren’t many exclusives for it, and I had a lot of envy for players on other virtual reality (VR) platforms with games like Half-Life: Alyx. Still, the PSVR was my first real exposure to VR, and I definitely knew that it was a new way to play some truly outstanding titles.

A shaky launch

While the PSVR 2 fixed many of the complaints I had about its predecessor, it launched at an eye-watering price of $549.99 / £529.99 / AU$879.95. This new PS5 accessory costs more than the console itself and, like many, I simply could not justify the purchase. Almost three years after launch, the headset can be picked up with Horizon: Call of the Mountain for $399 / £399 / AU$619, and it’s even compatible with PCs thanks to the PSVR 2 PC adapter.

Much like how the PlayStation Portal has become more and more viable over time through new cloud streaming tech, the PSVR 2 seems to fit in an entirely different space than it did upon release. It’s not just the price cut that’s been on my mind lately, however, as I can’t seem to get one game out of my head.

Rock Hopping

No Man’s Sky has captivated me over the last few years, and its recent Corvette update, which added buildable ships that can house multiple players, has really gripped me. I’ve also now got a PS5 Pro, and it seems the stage is set for me to finally become the spacefaring VR gamer of my dreams.

The full No Man’s Sky experience is available on PSVR 2, and I can’t imagine how the huge scope of the game would look in a VR headset. I’m already playing every No Man’s Sky update on PS5 Pro, sometimes even moving it over to my Switch 2 for portable play. It would seem that PSVR 2 is the next piece in the puzzle, one that has seriously got me considering picking one up if it’s discounted for Black Friday.

Over the years, No Man’s Sky has added a number of major updates, and one that I think could be phenomenal in PSVR 2 is the changes to deep oceans. Now, planets can have sprawling seas, and with the help of a submersible, can be explored right down to the depths. I’ve always been fascinated by the oceans of No Man’s Sky, and now there’s fishing to keep me busy as well.

I’ve been exploring the galaxy of No Man’s Sky for years now, and while I’ve definitely not seen everything yet, PSVR 2 could add a new dimension to even the most unremarkable of planets. Seeing gigantic worms leaping into the sky, soaring through gas giants in a custom-built corvette spaceship; these are all experiences that will surely be completely otherworldly in VR.

Given that many of the best PS5 games have PSVR 2 functionality, I’d have a bunch of games to try on day one with my new headset. Gran Turismo 7 is said to be spectacular in VR, and Resident Evil 4 Remake can be played with the PSVR 2 with no additional purchase required. Having cut my VR teeth on Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, it’s clear that the series is a perfect fit for Sony’s latest VR headset.

I’ll be keeping an eye out for PSVR 2 Black Friday deals over the next couple of weeks, and if there are any discounts, I’ll absolutely be picking one up. Sony has already revealed its Black Friday discounts in the US, with a $100 saving on PSVR 2 set to drop soon. Hopefully, things will be as good on the UK side as I’m itching to explore the No Man’s Sky galaxy in wondrous VR visuals.

Keep an eye out for the best PSVR 2 deals via the widget below.