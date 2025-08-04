Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, August 4 (game #785).

NYT Connections today (game #786) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

DRESS

SCARF

SUBWAY

GRATE

PIPE

TUBE

CUBE

ZIP

HEALTH

CARROT

UNDERGROUND

SECRET

METRO

MINCE

COAL

SLICE

NYT Connections today (game #786) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Urban trains

Urban trains GREEN: Veg reduction

Veg reduction BLUE: The weather outside is frightful

The weather outside is frightful PURPLE: Password

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #786) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: SUBTERRANEAN TRANSIT

GREEN: MAKE INTO SMALLER PIECES WHILE COOKING

BLUE: USED TO DECORATE A SNOWMAN

PURPLE: CODE

NYT Connections today (game #786) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #786, are…

YELLOW: SUBTERRANEAN TRANSIT METRO, SUBWAY, TUBE, UNDERGROUND

METRO, SUBWAY, TUBE, UNDERGROUND GREEN: MAKE INTO SMALLER PIECES WHILE COOKING CUBE, GRATE, MINCE, SLICE

CUBE, GRATE, MINCE, SLICE BLUE: USED TO DECORATE A SNOWMAN CARROT, COAL, PIPE, SCARF

CARROT, COAL, PIPE, SCARF PURPLE: CODE DRESS, HEALTH, SECRET, ZIP

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Perfect

Did you know that if you were to lay all the track of the New York SUBWAY from end to end it would reach all the way to Chicago?

I know this because today’s Connections sent me down a Wikipedia rabbit hole looking at the world’s SUBTERRANEAN TRANSIT systems.

Anyway, I digress. This was a great game for me, as I completed it in color order and it made me feel smarter than I am.

This was mainly down to getting USED TO DECORATE A SNOWMAN – giving us this group in the middle of the summer is a bit sneaky, but seeing COAL and CARROT beside each other I knew what we were looking for.

