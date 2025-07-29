Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, July 29 (game #779).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #780) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

MONORAIL

VOILA

ORGAN

TRIANGLE

GROAN

TRAIN

ABUT

VEHICLE

MEDIUM

BULGE

COACH

TETRACYCLINE

DIRECT

DIOXIDE

INSTRUMENT

GUIDE

NYT Connections today (game #780) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Show them the way

Show them the way GREEN: You’ve got a platform

You’ve got a platform BLUE: Begin with an ancient language

Begin with an ancient language PURPLE: Jumbled orchestra

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #780) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: INSTRUCT

GREEN: MEANS

BLUE: STARTING WITH GREEK NUMERICAL PREFIXES

PURPLE: ANAGRAMS OF MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #780) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #780, are…

YELLOW: INSTRUCT COACH, DIRECT, GUIDE, TRAIN

COACH, DIRECT, GUIDE, TRAIN GREEN: MEANS INSTRUMENT, MEDIUM, ORGAN, VEHICLE

INSTRUMENT, MEDIUM, ORGAN, VEHICLE BLUE: STARTING WITH GREEK NUMERICAL PREFIXES DIOXIDE, MONORAIL, TETRACYCLINE, TRIANGLE

DIOXIDE, MONORAIL, TETRACYCLINE, TRIANGLE PURPLE: ANAGRAMS OF MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS ABUT, BULGE, GROAN, VOILA

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

Some days every group could be yellow, today they could all have been purple.

I felt very smug for getting STARTING WITH GREEK NUMERICAL PREFIXES – the trigger was seeing nothing else medicinal to connect with TETRACYCLINE, so I figured it had to do with the start of the word.

INSTRUCT came next – although initially I did think the connection was transportation, but then I hit the buffers and was left with eight random words and no discernible link between any of them.

All I had was that GROAN was an anagram of ORGAN. Then after a couple of mistakes I saw the others. Quite the struggle.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Tuesday, July 29, game #779)

YELLOW: DISCOUNT DEAL, PROMOTION, SALE, SPECIAL

DEAL, PROMOTION, SALE, SPECIAL GREEN: IRRITATE BUG, NETTLE, RUFFLE, STEAM

BUG, NETTLE, RUFFLE, STEAM BLUE: POKER ACTIONS CALL, CHECK, FOLD, RAISE

CALL, CHECK, FOLD, RAISE PURPLE: THINGS YOU CAN PUMP BRAKES, FIST, GAS, IRON