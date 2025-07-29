I monitor the prices of MacBooks closely throughout the year at TechRadar. So, I'm here to tell you that now is the very best time to buy if you're searching for a new laptop for the new school or college year, as I've spotted several record-low prices for Apple's popular devices.

Whether it's the latest models powered by the M4 chip or older versions that offer fantastic value for money, you can find all of the best MacBook deals from Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart right here. And I'd recommend grabbing one sooner rather than later – especially at these prices.

Let's start with the latest and greatest: here's the MacBook Air 13-inch (M4) at Amazon for $799 (was $999).

That's a return to the lowest-ever price for the latest model of Apple's laptop, which we scored an impressive 4.5 out of five in our MacBook Air 13-inch (M4) review. It's the device I'd buy for students or anyone who needs a powerful all-around laptop that works as a creative or productivity workstation.

AI features are middling right now, so here's hoping for some improvements to Apple Intelligence in the future. Nevertheless, you can still expect fantastic performance, a slick design and impressive battery life – all for excellent value for money with this deal.

There are a handful of other MacBook deals I've found below, including big savings on the older M2 and M1 models that are still terrific picks if you want a powerful laptop on a smaller budget. Or, you can go for the top-end MacBook Pro, which is also on sale for its lowest-ever price right now.

Remember to also check if you're eligible for extra savings thanks to the Apple student discount that's live now as we're in the back-to-school sales season. There may also be some Best Buy discount codes and Apple promo codes currently available for even more ways to save on your purchase.

Today's 6 best MacBook deals

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M4): was $999 now $799 at Amazon Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Apple M4

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB This MacBook Air with the M4 chip is the latest version of Apple's popular laptop and it's now available at a record-low price on Amazon. You get a great-looking 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, while the boost to 16GB of RAM keeps all your programs running smoothly. It's just a shame Apple still insists on only 256GB of storage as standard, which feels a little miserly in 2025. Nevertheless, this is still one of the best laptops you can buy if you need a performance powerhouse for productivity and creative tasks – especially after this largest-ever $200 discount.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M2): was $799 now $699 at Best Buy Display - 13 inches

Processor - Apple M2

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB This upgraded version of the older MacBook Air M2 with 16GB of RAM is down to a new low price at Best Buy. This version with the M2 chip remains an excellent all-rounder, especially for day-to-day tasks such as browsing the internet and word processing, and it also has the power for more demanding creative and productivity tasks. Ultimately, you'll struggle to find a better value laptop than this right now.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M1): was $649 now $599 at Walmart Display - 13 inches

Processor - Apple M1

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB It blows my mind that Walmart still has stock of the MacBook Air M1 after dropping its price to a new all-time low of $599. Newer M2, M3 and M4 models are available – but this is still excellent value for money for a powerful all-around laptop. Our MacBook Air M1 review awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, praising Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design and long-lasting battery life.

Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M4): was $1,199 now $999 at Amazon Display - 15 inches

Processor - Apple M4

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB It may essentially be just a larger version of the 13-inch MacBook Air, but if that's what you want, then that's what you get – and it's now available at its lowest-ever price on Amazon. Our MacBook Air 15-inch review praised the display, performance, design and speaker array, although we did think the jump in size hurt one of the MacBook Air's key selling points – its portability. Nevertheless, this is still an impressive and well-rated laptop.

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M4, 2024): was $1,599 now $1,299 at Amazon Display - 14 inches

Processor - Apple M4

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB Apple's powerful MacBook Pro with the latest M4 chip and a decent 512GB of storage is down to a record-low price on Amazon. Boasting a powerful M4 chip, a gorgeous liquid retina display and an impressive 18 hours of battery life, this is a complete creative workstation. We awarded this model 4.5 stars out of five in our MacBook Pro 14-inch (M4) review, praising the overall performance, elegant design and long-lasting battery.