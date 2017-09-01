How to get a student discount on MacBook and other Apple products

Back to school season is here, and as you’re restlessly hunting down deals on backpacks , as well as back to school sales and discounts from places like Amazon and even specialty e-tailers like Newegg , we’ve found deals on an assortment of other Apple products that you may find enticing.

Whether you’re on the prowl for a fresh Apple product for school, college or university, you’ll be elated to know that you can save up to 15% off new Macs, iPads and accessories right now, with all the specifics detailed below.

Not seeing what you’re looking for? Tune in for the best Macs altogether

Apple is quite relaxed about eligibility for these deals, so as long as you're a student at school, college or university you should be able to make quite a saving.

What’s more, if you’re employed as staff at an educational institution, you, too, can take advantage of some stellar deals, albeit not of the same magnitude as your pupils of course. Instead, you’ll benefit from savings of around 6%, as opposed to the loftier 15% student discounts.

Just to give you a taste of what you can expect, a MacBook that would normally retail for $1,299 can be found for $50 off (with a pair of Beats Solo2 wireless headphones to boot) so long as you’re a student. Likewise, our UK readers can get an £899 MacBook for £772.80.

And for our audience residing in the land down under, a AU$1,999 MacBook can be had for AU$1,829 .

Apple’s BeatsX headphones are the default selection for iPad Pro buyers

Free Beats wireless headphones

Apple has now kicked off its back to school promo for students in the US, UK and Europe that gives students a free set of Beats wireless headphones when they purchase certain devices.

If you are a university student (or a parent of one buying for them, or a teacher), you can pick from a choice of BeatsX, Beats Solo3, or Powerbeats3 headphones when you buy any new MacBook – the MacBook, MacBook Air, or MacBook Pro – or the iMac or Mac Pro. On the tablet front, the 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models are also included in this deal.

The back to school offer is running in the US, UK and a large number of other European countries, namely: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and Turkey.

Students in the US should visit Apple's back to school website to take advantage of this deal.

For UK students, there is a UK back to school website for them to get free wireless headphones.

Other great Apple back to school deals

Fancy some other products? With the student discount you can get a MacBook Air from $849,

For UK students you can get a MacBook Air with a student discount for £854.40, down from £949.

For Australians, the MacBook Air starts at AU$1,429.

If you're looking for a MacBook Pro, the prices start at $1249/£1124.40/AU$1829.

If you're after an iPad, the iPad Pro can be bought with a student discount, with prices starting at $629/£522/AU$949.

Meanwhile, the iPad is available to students for $309/£321.60/AU$439.

The UK Apple website doesn't show prices until you sign in with a Uniday account. Visit the instructions from the Apple Student website for more information.

Trade in your old Mac

As part of its 2017 back to school promotion, Apple is offering credit in the form of an Apple Store Gift Card if you trade in your existing Mac. This credit can then be used to pay for a new device - which could save you a lot of money.

You can trade in Mac models from 2009 or newer, and depending on the make, model and condition of your device, you could earn up to $1500 off a MacBook Pro. US students can learn more at Apple's Trade-Up website.

UK students can also trade in their old Macs, with Apple accepting Macs made from late 2006 onwards. Again, the price you get depends on the model and condition of the device, but you could earn up to £845 by trading in a good condition iMac.

If you fancy knocking some cash off your next Mac purchase, you can vist the UK Apple Trade-Up website to begin.

Am I eligible for Apple's education pricing?

As long as you're studying in a post-secondary education (or high school) establishment, such as college or university, and have a student ID or documentation to prove it, then you should be eligible for the education discounts. Parents of students can also apply for the discounts on their children's behalf.

If you're a teacher, lecturer or other staff member at an educational institution you can apply for the discount by providing an ID card, payslip or other form of identification that proves you work there.

To make the process as smooth as possible if you're a university student, sign up online at Unidays, which is a free website that offers a number of student-only deals. All you need is your university email address that you're given when you enrol.

How to claim an Apple education discount

If you're eligible, go to the Apple For Education website, which highlights the current deals on offer for students and staff. Select the device you want (such as MacBooks, iMacs and iPads), then verify your current student or staff status with Unidays. You can do this by clicking 'Get started'.

You can also visit a nearby Apple Store with your ID, or phone Apple on 0800 048 0408 in the UK, 800–692–7753 in the US or 133-622 in Australia.

Assuming you're accepted you can then go ahead and order your devices. You can purchase items up to Apple's limits of one desktop per academic year, one Mac mini, one notebook, two iPads, two displays and two pieces of software with the discounts.