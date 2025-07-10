While all eyes are on the Amazon Prime Day deals happening this week, there are some great discounts at other retailers too – and one excellent laptop deal has caught my eye. Right now, you can buy the Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M2) at Best Buy for $699 (was $799).

Sure, it's a couple of generations older now that the M4 chips are with us, but this is still a powerful laptop at a fantastic price. Apple laptops are built to last – I’m rocking a M1 chip and it’s still more than capable of keeping up with all my plans.

Besides the powerful CPU, there’s also a great-looking 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display with 500 nits of brightness. It makes pretty much everything look sharper than most. There’s also an impressive 18-hour battery life, which is useful for those constantly on the move.

Today’s best MacBook Air deal

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M2): was $799 now $699 at Best Buy Apple laptops are built to last and this MacBook Air 13-inch still offers a powerful CPU in the M2 chip, 16GB of memory, and 256GB of SSD storage. Low storage aside, it’s a good bet with a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina screen, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, four-speaker sound system, and 18 hours of battery life. It’s portable yet powerful so it’s great for a versatile lifestyle and down to a fantastic record-low price for the high-end machine.

Our Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M2) review gave it an impressive 4.5 stars out of five. We described it as having a “fantastic new design” paired up with “incredibly long battery life”. It’s particularly “ideal for students”, but pretty much everyone will be delighted.

It no longer features in our look at the best MacBooks, but that’s simply because newer models are available. If you’re ok going a couple of generations back (and saving plenty of money in the process), this will still delight you. The MacBook Air is always a good range for those seeking the best student laptops – and this is no different.

If you can afford to spend more, now is the time to look at the MacBook deals unfolding. You also want to take a look at the AirPods deals as they pair perfectly with your new MacBook.