How to watch MLB All-Star Game 2025 — watch baseball online from anywhere

The MLB All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday, July 15 at 8pm ET

Taking place at Truist Park in Atlanta, the 2025 MLB All-Star Game sees the American League attempt to extend its dominance against the National League, having won 10 of the last 11 All-Star Games. Below we have all the start times and how to watch the 2025 MLB All-Star Game live streams online, on TV and from anywhere.

This year’s All-Star Game features a roster with plenty of star power and a sizeable portion of first-time selections. There will be 19 players appearing in the Midsummer Classic for the very first time, including four starters in Cal Raleigh, Jacob Wilson, Ryan O'Hearn and Pete Crow-Armstrong.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will be the best-represented side in the All-Star Game with five players making the roster, including the legend pick of Clayton Kershaw. The left-hander was named to his 11th All-Star team as a special commissioner's selection. The Detroit Tigers and the Seattle Mariners are also well represented with four players apiece.

In addition to the All-Star Game, this year’s event will feature a special tribute to Hank Aaron. The 86-year-old, who was a 25-time All-Star, is being celebrated on the anniversary of his 715th career home run.

Read on below for how to watch 2025 MLB All-Star Game live streams online and from anywhere.

Use a VPN to watch any MLB All-Star Game stream

If you're away from home while the MLB All-Star Game is on, you may find yourself unable to access your usual streaming services due to geo-restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream geo-blocked services online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access content just as if you were at home.

How to watch MLB All-Star Game live streams in the US

The 2025 MLB All-Star Game is being televised nationally on FOX in the U.S..

Cut the cord and don't have a cable package? You can FOX through an OTT cable TV alternative.

Sling TV is our favourite and the blue package will give you access to FOX. You can even get your first month half-price.

How to watch MLB All-Star Game live streams in the UK

In the UK, the 2025 MLB All-Star Game is being shown on TNT Sports. Just be aware that it starts at 1:30 am BST.

If you’re not already a TNT Sports subscriber, you can grab a Discovery+ Premium pass for £29.99, and get access to TNT Sports for 30 days.

Not in the UK, but have a Discovery+ subscription? Try using NordVPN to watch Major League Baseball as if you were back at home.

How to watch MLB All-Star Game live streams in Canada

Sportsnet will be showing the MLB All-Star Game on their platform this Tuesday.

Sportsnet Plus, which costs from CA$24.99/month ($199.99/year) will show all the action.

Those travelling outside the Great White North can use NordVPN to unlock Sportsnet.

How to watch MLB All-Star Game live streams in Australia

Australian baseball fans will find MLB All-Star Game 2025 live streams on ESPN via Foxtel.

MLB fans who don't have access to Foxtel can use Kayo Sports to watch the All-Star Game. Prices start from $30/month (7-day free trial for new customers).

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Kayo account as if you were back home.

Can I watch MLB All-Star Game baseball on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all things MLB on the official social media channels on YouTube (@MLB) and Instagram (@MLB)

Which players will be in action in the MLB All-Star Game? American League C: Cal Raleigh, Mariners

1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays

2B: Gleyber Torres, Tigers

3B: Jose Ramirez, Guardians

SS: Jacob Wilson, Athletics

OF: Aaron Judge, Yankees

OF: Riley Greene, Tigers

OF: Javier Baez, Tigers

DH: Ryan O'Hearn, Orioles Starting Pitcher: Tarik Skubal, Tigers National League C: Will Smith, Dodgers

1B: Freddie Freeman, Dodgers

2B: Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks

3B: Manny Machado, Padres

SS: Francisco Lindor, Mets

OF: Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves

OF: Pete Crow-Armstrong, Cubs

OF: Kyle Tucker, Cubs

DH: Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers Starting Pitcher: Paul Skenes, Pirates