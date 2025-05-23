How to watch Indy 500 2025 online: live stream Indianapolis 500 from anywhere

Stream Indy 500 on Fox via Sling

Indy 500 race starts Sunday, May 25, 12.45pm ET / 9.45am PT / 5.45pm BST / 2.45am AEST (Monday)

The Indy 500 live streams are certain to deliver after a build-up beset by scandal as Josef Newgarden seeks a three-peat from way back on the grid after some nefarious car-building tactics from his team.

The cars of two-time defending champion Newgarden and Team Penske team-mate Will Power were deemed to have an illegally modified part and will now start at the back of the grid for Sunday's huge race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway after they were prevented from qualifying.

Team owner Roger Penske has fired Tim Cindric, Ron Ruzewski and Kyle Moyer in the wake of the scandal that threatens to overshadow part of the Triple Crown of Motorsport, along with the Monaco Grand Prix and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

On the track, which will feature 200 laps in the 500-mile race on Sunday, Robert Shwartzman took pole position, with Takuma Sato (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing) and Pato O'Ward (Arrow McLaren) lining up behind the Russian-Israeli rookie on the grid.

With all the chatter behind the scenes, it's a race not to be missed. Below we have all information for how to watch Indy 500 live streams online and from anywhere.

Use a VPN to watch any Indy 500 2025 stream

If you're away from home for the Indy 500 2025, you may find yourself unable to access your usual streaming services due to geo-restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

A VPN is the answer: it enables you to stream geo-blocked services online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access content just as if you were at home.

How to watch Indy 500 2025 live streams in the US

The Indy 500 2025 will be shown on Fox in the US.

Don't have cable? Don't panic. You can stream Indy 500 2025 via an 'over-the-top' service such as Sling TV (our favorite option for the Indy 500).

Sling's Blue plan gets you Fox and Sports. Monthly prices start from $45.99/month but you get a 50% discount on your first month right now.

In addition to your laptop , smartphone or tablet, you can also watch live Sling TV streams on the likes of AirTV, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Chromecast.

Another option is Fubo, which carries Fox on its Pro plan among 200+ channels for the cost of $84.99 per month, but you'll get your first month for $64.99 after a 7-day free trial.

Not in the US at the minute? Remember you'll need a VPN so as not miss your regular subscription from back home. We recommend Nord VPN.

How to watch Indy 500 2025 live streams in the UK

The Indy 500 live stream is on Sky Sports in the UK. Sky TV subscribers can watch on the Sky Sports F1 TV channel.

If motor racing is your thing, then Sky Sports is showing the Indy 500 after the Monaco Grand Prix, with packages starting from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports memberships start at £14.99 for a day pass, or £34.99 monthly.

Those visiting the UK from abroad can unlock their usual streaming service by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch Indy 500 2025 live streams in Australia

The Indy 500 is available to watch on Stan Sport. It costs $15 per month on top of a regular Stan subscription, which itself starts at $12 per month.

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch Indy 500 live streams, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as outlined earlier.

How to watch Indy 500 live streams in Canada

TSN has the rights in Canada for the Indy 500, with it being broadcast across TSN 4, TSN 5 and TSN Plus.

The streaming service has access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

If you're currently out of Canada but want to watch Indy 500 live streams, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as outlined above.

Indy 500 2025 start list

Swipe to scroll horizontally Grid Position Number Driver Team 1 83 Robert Shwartzman Prema Racing 2 75 Takuma Sato Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 3 5 Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren 4 9 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing 5 60 Felix Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing 6 10 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing 7 4 David Malukas AJ Foyt Racing 8 7 Christian Lundgaard Arrow McLaren 9 28 Marcus Ericsson Andretti Global 10 3 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske 11 76 Conor Daly Juncos Hollinger Racing 12 20 Alexander Rossi ECR 13 8 Kyffin Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing 14 33 Ed Carpenter ECR 15 14 Santino Ferrucci AJ Foyt Racing 16 30 Devlin DeFrancesco Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 17 77 Sting Ray Robb Juncos Hollinger Racing 18 21 Christian Rasmussen ECR 19 17 Kyle Larson Arrow McLaren with Rick Hendrick 20 45 Louis Foster Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 21 90 Callum Ilott Prema Racing 22 06 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian 23 27 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Global 24 6 Nolan Siegel Arrow McLaren 25 23 Ryan Hunter-Reay DRR-Cusick Motorsports 26 24 Jack Harvey DRR-Cusick Motorsports 27 26 Colton Herta Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian 28 15 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 29 98 Marco Andretti Andretti Global 30 66 Marcus Armstrong Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian 31 18 Rinus Veekay Dale Coyne Racing 32 2 Josef Newgarden Team Penske 33 12 Will Power Team Penske