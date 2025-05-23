How to watch Indy 500 2025 online: live stream Indianapolis 500 from anywhere
After a scandal-ridden build-up, Josef Newgarden seeks a three-peat at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway
- Stream Indy 500 on Fox via Sling
- Unblock Sling TV with NordVPN (save 70% today)
- Indy 500 race starts Sunday, May 25, 12.45pm ET / 9.45am PT / 5.45pm BST / 2.45am AEST (Monday)
The Indy 500 live streams are certain to deliver after a build-up beset by scandal as Josef Newgarden seeks a three-peat from way back on the grid after some nefarious car-building tactics from his team.
The cars of two-time defending champion Newgarden and Team Penske team-mate Will Power were deemed to have an illegally modified part and will now start at the back of the grid for Sunday's huge race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway after they were prevented from qualifying.
Team owner Roger Penske has fired Tim Cindric, Ron Ruzewski and Kyle Moyer in the wake of the scandal that threatens to overshadow part of the Triple Crown of Motorsport, along with the Monaco Grand Prix and 24 Hours of Le Mans.
On the track, which will feature 200 laps in the 500-mile race on Sunday, Robert Shwartzman took pole position, with Takuma Sato (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing) and Pato O'Ward (Arrow McLaren) lining up behind the Russian-Israeli rookie on the grid.
With all the chatter behind the scenes, it's a race not to be missed. Below we have all information for how to watch Indy 500 live streams online and from anywhere.
Use a VPN to watch any Indy 500 2025 stream
If you're away from home for the Indy 500 2025, you may find yourself unable to access your usual streaming services due to geo-restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.
A VPN is the answer: it enables you to stream geo-blocked services online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access content just as if you were at home.
NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.
The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.39 per month. There's also an all-important a 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.
How to watch Indy 500 2025 live streams in the US
The Indy 500 2025 will be shown on Fox in the US.
Don't have cable? Don't panic. You can stream Indy 500 2025 via an 'over-the-top' service such as Sling TV (our favorite option for the Indy 500).
Sling's Blue plan gets you Fox and Sports. Monthly prices start from $45.99/month but you get a 50% discount on your first month right now.
In addition to your laptop , smartphone or tablet, you can also watch live Sling TV streams on the likes of AirTV, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Chromecast.
Another option is Fubo, which carries Fox on its Pro plan among 200+ channels for the cost of $84.99 per month, but you'll get your first month for $64.99 after a 7-day free trial.
Not in the US at the minute? Remember you'll need a VPN so as not miss your regular subscription from back home. We recommend Nord VPN.
How to watch Indy 500 2025 live streams in the UK
The Indy 500 live stream is on Sky Sports in the UK. Sky TV subscribers can watch on the Sky Sports F1 TV channel.
If motor racing is your thing, then Sky Sports is showing the Indy 500 after the Monaco Grand Prix, with packages starting from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports memberships start at £14.99 for a day pass, or £34.99 monthly.
Those visiting the UK from abroad can unlock their usual streaming service by using a VPN such as NordVPN.
How to watch Indy 500 2025 live streams in Australia
The Indy 500 is available to watch on Stan Sport. It costs $15 per month on top of a regular Stan subscription, which itself starts at $12 per month.
If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch Indy 500 live streams, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as outlined earlier.
How to watch Indy 500 live streams in Canada
TSN has the rights in Canada for the Indy 500, with it being broadcast across TSN 4, TSN 5 and TSN Plus.
The streaming service has access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.
If you're currently out of Canada but want to watch Indy 500 live streams, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as outlined above.
Indy 500 2025 start list
Grid Position
Number
Driver
Team
1
83
Robert Shwartzman
Prema Racing
2
75
Takuma Sato
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
3
5
Pato O'Ward
Arrow McLaren
4
9
Scott Dixon
Chip Ganassi Racing
5
60
Felix Rosenqvist
Meyer Shank Racing
6
10
Alex Palou
Chip Ganassi Racing
7
4
David Malukas
AJ Foyt Racing
8
7
Christian Lundgaard
Arrow McLaren
9
28
Marcus Ericsson
Andretti Global
10
3
Scott McLaughlin
Team Penske
11
76
Conor Daly
Juncos Hollinger Racing
12
20
Alexander Rossi
ECR
13
8
Kyffin Simpson
Chip Ganassi Racing
14
33
Ed Carpenter
ECR
15
14
Santino Ferrucci
AJ Foyt Racing
16
30
Devlin DeFrancesco
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
17
77
Sting Ray Robb
Juncos Hollinger Racing
18
21
Christian Rasmussen
ECR
19
17
Kyle Larson
Arrow McLaren with Rick Hendrick
20
45
Louis Foster
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
21
90
Callum Ilott
Prema Racing
22
06
Helio Castroneves
Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian
23
27
Kyle Kirkwood
Andretti Global
24
6
Nolan Siegel
Arrow McLaren
25
23
Ryan Hunter-Reay
DRR-Cusick Motorsports
26
24
Jack Harvey
DRR-Cusick Motorsports
27
26
Colton Herta
Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian
28
15
Graham Rahal
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
29
98
Marco Andretti
Andretti Global
30
66
Marcus Armstrong
Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian
31
18
Rinus Veekay
Dale Coyne Racing
32
2
Josef Newgarden
Team Penske
33
12
Will Power
Team Penske
