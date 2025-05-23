Recommended reading

How to watch Indy 500 2025 online: live stream Indianapolis 500 from anywhere

How-to
By published

After a scandal-ridden build-up, Josef Newgarden seeks a three-peat at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Louis Foster, driver of the #45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda, drives during practice prior to the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500
(Image credit: Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
Jump to:

The Indy 500 live streams are certain to deliver after a build-up beset by scandal as Josef Newgarden seeks a three-peat from way back on the grid after some nefarious car-building tactics from his team.

The cars of two-time defending champion Newgarden and Team Penske team-mate Will Power were deemed to have an illegally modified part and will now start at the back of the grid for Sunday's huge race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway after they were prevented from qualifying.

Team owner Roger Penske has fired Tim Cindric, Ron Ruzewski and Kyle Moyer in the wake of the scandal that threatens to overshadow part of the Triple Crown of Motorsport, along with the Monaco Grand Prix and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

On the track, which will feature 200 laps in the 500-mile race on Sunday, Robert Shwartzman took pole position, with Takuma Sato (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing) and Pato O'Ward (Arrow McLaren) lining up behind the Russian-Israeli rookie on the grid.

With all the chatter behind the scenes, it's a race not to be missed. Below we have all information for how to watch Indy 500 live streams online and from anywhere.

Use a VPN to watch any Indy 500 2025 stream

If you're away from home for the Indy 500 2025, you may find yourself unable to access your usual streaming services due to geo-restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

A VPN is the answer: it enables you to stream geo-blocked services online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access content just as if you were at home.

NordVPN – get the world's best VPNNordVPN is our #1 choice$3.39 per month
Exclusive deal

NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.

The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.39 per month. There's also an all-important a 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.

- Try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

View Deal

How to watch Indy 500 2025 live streams in the US

The Indy 500 2025 will be shown on Fox in the US.

Don't have cable? Don't panic. You can stream Indy 500 2025 via an 'over-the-top' service such as Sling TV (our favorite option for the Indy 500).

Sling's Blue plan gets you Fox and Sports. Monthly prices start from $45.99/month but you get a 50% discount on your first month right now.

In addition to your laptop , smartphone or tablet, you can also watch live Sling TV streams on the likes of AirTV, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Chromecast.

Another option is Fubo, which carries Fox on its Pro plan among 200+ channels for the cost of $84.99 per month, but you'll get your first month for $64.99 after a 7-day free trial.

Not in the US at the minute? Remember you'll need a VPN so as not miss your regular subscription from back home. We recommend Nord VPN.

How to watch Indy 500 2025 live streams in the UK

The Indy 500 live stream is on Sky Sports in the UK. Sky TV subscribers can watch on the Sky Sports F1 TV channel.

If motor racing is your thing, then Sky Sports is showing the Indy 500 after the Monaco Grand Prix, with packages starting from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports memberships start at £14.99 for a day pass, or £34.99 monthly.

Those visiting the UK from abroad can unlock their usual streaming service by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch Indy 500 2025 live streams in Australia

The Indy 500 is available to watch on Stan Sport. It costs $15 per month on top of a regular Stan subscription, which itself starts at $12 per month.

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch Indy 500 live streams, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as outlined earlier.

How to watch Indy 500 live streams in Canada

TSN has the rights in Canada for the Indy 500, with it being broadcast across TSN 4, TSN 5 and TSN Plus.

The streaming service has access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

If you're currently out of Canada but want to watch Indy 500 live streams, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as outlined above.

Indy 500 2025 start list

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Grid Position

Number

Driver

Team

1

83

Robert Shwartzman

Prema Racing

2

75

Takuma Sato

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

3

5

Pato O'Ward

Arrow McLaren

4

9

Scott Dixon

Chip Ganassi Racing

5

60

Felix Rosenqvist

Meyer Shank Racing

6

10

Alex Palou

Chip Ganassi Racing

7

4

David Malukas

AJ Foyt Racing

8

7

Christian Lundgaard

Arrow McLaren

9

28

Marcus Ericsson

Andretti Global

10

3

Scott McLaughlin

Team Penske

11

76

Conor Daly

Juncos Hollinger Racing

12

20

Alexander Rossi

ECR

13

8

Kyffin Simpson

Chip Ganassi Racing

14

33

Ed Carpenter

ECR

15

14

Santino Ferrucci

AJ Foyt Racing

16

30

Devlin DeFrancesco

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

17

77

Sting Ray Robb

Juncos Hollinger Racing

18

21

Christian Rasmussen

ECR

19

17

Kyle Larson

Arrow McLaren with Rick Hendrick

20

45

Louis Foster

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

21

90

Callum Ilott

Prema Racing

22

06

Helio Castroneves

Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian

23

27

Kyle Kirkwood

Andretti Global

24

6

Nolan Siegel

Arrow McLaren

25

23

Ryan Hunter-Reay

DRR-Cusick Motorsports

26

24

Jack Harvey

DRR-Cusick Motorsports

27

26

Colton Herta

Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian

28

15

Graham Rahal

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

29

98

Marco Andretti

Andretti Global

30

66

Marcus Armstrong

Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian

31

18

Rinus Veekay

Dale Coyne Racing

32

2

Josef Newgarden

Team Penske

33

12

Will Power

Team Penske

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Andy Murray
Andy Murray
Freelance Writer

Andy Murray is an award-winning sports writer and columnist. A fluent Spanish speaker and former semi-professional footballer, he was senior staff writer of world-leading football magazine FourFourTwo for seven years and continues to write and edit for them, national newspapers, websites and Premier League clubs. He is not a famous tennis player.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.