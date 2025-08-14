BMW Championship 2025 live stream: how to watch the golf online, schedule

The top 50 in the FedExCup Playoffs (minus Sepp Straka, who's putting his feet up because he's already secured a Tour Championship slot), are in action at the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club in Maryland this weekend. Only the top 30 will make the cut for next week's FedEx Cup Playoffs decider.

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are playing, despite being miles ahead of much of the rest of the field. It's the first event both players are participating in since the British Open. Scheffler tied with Tommy Fleetwood in third at the FedEx St. Jude Championship a week ago, behind only JJ Spaun and tournament winner Justin Rose.

And if the stakes weren't already sky high, the BMW Championship has Ryder Cup implications too. The top six Americans in the points standings at the end of play on Sunday will qualify for the Ryder Cup team. As things stand, Scheffler, Spaun and Xander Schauffele are in, but Russell Henley, Bryson DeChambeau and Harris English have Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa chasing them down.

Read on below for a complete guide to where to watch BMW Championship 2025 live streams online, on TV and potentially for free.

Can I stream BMW Championship 2025 for free? You can catch all this weekend's golfing action by using a 3-day free trial on Hulu. It carries the NBC and Golf channels, but after the trial a regular subscription will cost $82.99 a month. Shopping elsewhere? DirecTV also offers a free trial.

Use a VPN to watch BMW Championship 2025 from abroad

🌎 You can watch the 2025 BMW Championship from abroad at no extra cost with NordVPN, which we tested in-depth (see our best VPNs round-up).

Get a VPN, connect to your usual streaming service from anywhere, and stream the golf live on your screen. Easy!

Resorting to illegal streams is a bad decision. If you're stuck abroad, consider a VPN to safely stream the BMW Championship via an official platform such as Sling, Peacock, ESPN+ or Fubo.

Exclusive deal NordVPN deal: 3 Months Extra Free Boasting lightning fast speeds, great features, streaming power, and class-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN.



✅ 3 months extra FREE!

✅ 76% off usual price Use Nord to unblock your preferred streaming service and watch BMW Championship live online with our exclusive deal.

How to watch BMW Championship 2025 live streams in the US

The BMW Championship is being live streamed in its entirety on ESPN Plus, which is also the place to watch featured groups, featured holes and marquee group coverage. A monthly subscription is $11.99/month; an annual subscription is $119.99/year.

TV coverage is split between Golf Channel and NBC. Everything that airs on NBC will also be live streamed on Peacock.

Round 1 airs on Golf Channel from 2pm-6pm. Round 2 airs on Golf Channel from 2pm-6pm. Round 3 airs on Golf Channel from 1pm-3pm, and on NBC and Peacock from 3pm-6pm. Round 4 airs on Golf Channel from 12pm-2pm, and on NBC and Peacock from 2pm-6pm. All times ET.

Sling TV carries NBC on its Blue plan, which starts at $45.99, though it comes with an up to half-price discount for your first month. You'll need the $11 per month Sports Extra addon to get Golf Channel.

The Peacock price starts at $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year, though you can pay $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year to get rid of most ads.

If you're traveling outside of the US, you can make use of NordVPN to catch the action.

Sling provides a great way to watch sport on TV without a traditional cable plan. Sling Blue will get you 40+ channels including USA and NBC in select cities.



Limited time offer: Get a 50% off your first month

How to watch BMW Championship live streams in the UK

The BMW Championship is being shown on Sky Sports in the UK. Sky TV subscribers can tune in on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf.

Sky Sports packages start from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports memberships start at £14.99 for a day pass, or £34.99 monthly.

If you're on holiday outside the UK, you can use NordVPN to access Sky Sports' coverage. We used it during the recent Women's Open and it was brilliant.

How to watch BMW Championship live streams in Australia

In Australia, BMW Championship 2025 is being televised on Fox Sports via Foxtel, with live streaming available via Kayo.

Kayo Sports starts at $30 per month after a 7-day free trial.

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a BMW Championship live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as per the instructions above.

How to watch BMW Championship live streams in Canada

Golf fans in Canada can live stream BMW Championship 2025 on the TSN network of channels.

If you don't have cable, the TSN Plus streaming service costs CA$8 a month or $80 each year. TSN Plus is also the place to watch featured groups.

Outside Canada while the US Open is on? Simply use a VPN to watch from abroad.

BMW Championship 2025 FAQs

BMW Championships Round 1 Tee Times

All Tee Times in ET

9:21 am – J.T. Poston

9:32 am – Xander Schauffele, Michael Kim

9:43 am – Kurt Kitayama, Thomas Detry

9:54 am – Ryan Fox, Taylor Pendrith

10:05 am – Lucas Glover, Sam Stevens

10:16 am – Viktor Hovland, Akshay Bhatia

10:27 am – Nick Taylor, Shane Lowry

10:43 am – Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay

10:54 am – Keegan Bradley, Maverick McNealy

11:05 am – Ben Griffin, Russell Henley

11:16 am – Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy

11:27 am – Andrew Novak, Harris English

11:38 am – Jhonattan Vegas, Rickie Fowler

11:54 am – Harry Hall, Jason Day

12:05 pm – Matt Fitzpatrick, Si Woo Kim

12:16 pm – Brian Campbell, Denny McCarthy

12:27 pm – Ryan Gerard, Daniel Berger

12:38 pm – Chris Gotterup, Jacob Bridgeman

12:49 pm – Sam Burns, Sungjae Im

1:05 pm – Hideki Matsuyama, Robert MacIntyre

1:16 pm – Collin Morikawa, Corey Conners

1:27 pm – Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood

1:38 pm – Justin Rose, J.J. Spaun

1:49 pm – Cameron Young, Ludvig Åberg

2:00 pm – Tom Hoge, Bud Cauley

What is the BMW Championship location for 2025? The 2025 British Open is taking place at Royal Portrush, the world-famous course on the northern coast of County Antrim, Northern Ireland. Royal Portrush has hosted the British Open on only two previous occasions, most recently in 2019. Shane Lowry triumphed, winning his first major title by six strokes.

What is the BMW Championship 2025 schedule? (All times ET) Round 1 – Thursday, August 14

9.15am-6pm on ESPN Plus

2pm-6pm on Golf Channel

Featured Groups: 10am on ESPN Plus

Featured Holes: 10am on ESPN Plus

Marquee Group: 10.15am on ESPN Plus Round 2 – Friday, August 15

9.15am-6pm on ESPN Plus

2pm-6pm on Golf Channel

Featured Groups: 10am on ESPN Plus

Featured Holes: 10am on ESPN Plus

Marquee Hole: 10.15am on ESPN Plus Round 3 – Saturday, August 16

9am-6pm on ESPN Plus

1pm-3pm on Golf Channel

3pm-6pm on NBC & Peacock

Featured Groups: 9.45am on ESPN Plus

Featured Holes: 9.45am on ESPN Plus

Marquee Hole: 10am on ESPN Plus Round 4 – Sunday, August 17

9am-6pm on ESPN Plus

12pm-2pm on Golf Channel

2pm-6pm on NBC & Peacock

Featured Groups: 9.45am on ESPN Plus

Featured Holes: 9.45am on ESPN Plus

Marquee Hole: 10am on ESPN Plus

Can I follow BMW Championship 2025 on my mobile? Of course! Each of the major broadcasters has streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all of the key BMW Championship moments on the official social media channels on Facebook (@BMWChampionship) and Instagram (@BMWChamps). The BMW Championship website will also allow you to follow the latest leaderboards.