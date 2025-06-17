How to watch Royal Ascot 2025 horse racing on ITVX (it's free)

Stream Royal Ascot 2025 free on ITVX (UK restricted)

Opening race begins on Tuesday, 2:30pm (BST) / 9:30am (ET)

You can watch Royal Ascot 2025 on ITVX, with the UK based platform showing every race across all five days.

Day One promises a spectacular start, with the opening race featuring standout contenders such as Rosallion, Notable Speech and Lead Artist. Across the rest of the day, we can look forward to races like the Group 1 King Charles III Stakes, run over 1000m, and the St James' Palace Stakes, which boasts a stellar lineup of 2000 Guineas winners including Field of Gold.

So how can you watch Royal Ascot on ITVX from anywhere? Can you get a free stream of the flat racing in the US, Australia or Canada? And is ITVX available as a smartphone app?

Here's our full (and quick) guide to how to watch Royal Ascot 2025 for free...

How to watch Royal Ascot 2025 for free on ITVX

ITVX will broadcast all five days of Royal Ascot for free beginning today, Tuesday, June 17. ITV1 will take the opening six races of the day before switching to sister channel ITV4 for the final contest

You don't even need a ITVX subscription to watch The Royal Meeting, just a valid TV license and to sign up with your email.

New to ITVX? Register for a free account or download the app on your mobile device.

We watched Cheltenham Festival on the platform earlier in the year and it works perfectly – the streaming quality is very good.

How to watch Royal Ascot 2025 on ITVX from anywhere

ITVX is only available to UK residents with a TV license signed up to the free service.

Horse racing lovers traveling or working outside the UK will need to use a VPN to access ITVX's free Royal Ascot stream in the US and Australia.

There are lots of VPNs but NordVPN is the one you can rely on to unblock ITVX and stream Day One of the The Royal Meeting.

It's really easy to use a VPN to watch Royal Ascot on ITVX.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is the best choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the US and want to watch your free usual ITVX stream, you'd select 'United Kingdom'.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX create an account or sign in, and watch all five days of the action cost free.

What will ITVX's Royal Ascot 2025 coverage include?

Not only is ITVX completely free to use, but it's also the true home of The Sport of Kings in the UK.

What sets it apart from other streaming services is its expert coverage of horse racing - with an in-depth panel and top-tier analysis to guide you through every moment of Royal Ascot 2025.

Joining co-hosts Ed Chamberlin and Francesca Cumani are racing legends like Jason Weaver and Ruby Walsh. Meanwhile, the ever-enthusiastic Matt Chapman and Rishi Persad will provide on-course thoughts and reaction straight from the paddock.

Looking for even more action? Don't forget to catch Oli Bell's Opening Show on ITV4 beginning at 9:30 a.m. (BST) where he previews the day's racing.

Royal Ascot Day 1 Schedule (ITV)

Queen Anne Stakes - 2:30pm BST / 9:30am ET

2:30pm BST / 9:30am ET Coventry Stakes - 3:05pm BST / 10:05am ET

3:05pm BST / 10:05am ET King Charles III Stakes - 3:40pm BST / 10:40am ET

3:40pm BST / 10:40am ET St James' Palace Stakes - 4:20pm BST / 11:20am ET

4:20pm BST / 11:20am ET Ascot Stakes - 5:00pm BST / 12:00pm ET

5:00pm BST / 12:00pm ET Wolferton Stakes - 5:35pm BST / 12:35pm ET

5:35pm BST / 12:35pm ET *Cooper Horse Stakes - 6:10pm BST / 1:10pm ET

Which devices can I watch Royal Ascot 2025 on ITVX with?

You can use ITVX on all of the following devices and platforms:

Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, TVs)

Android TV (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Android (Mobile & Tablet) - Android 7.0 and above

Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)

Google TV (Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield)

Freely

Freesat (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes)

iOS (iPhone & iPad) - iOS 14 and above

LG Smart TVs (2016-2024)

NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware v11.5.0)

PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)

Roku (Stick & Roku-OS powered TVs, minimum firmware v11.5.0)

Samsung Smart TVs (2017 and above)

Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream puckVirgin Media (360, Stream, TiVo)

YouView (BT, Humax, Sony, TalkTalk)

Xbox (One, Series X, Series S)