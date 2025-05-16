There's no Triple Crown bid this year, but the 2025 Preakness Stakes is a momentous event regardless, as both the 150th edition of the Run for the Black-Eyed Susans, and the last to be held at Pimlico Race Course in its current form. Major renovations will force the race to be relocated to Laurel Park on a temporary basis, all of which makes this year's painting of the weather vane that bit more special.

Journalism, trained by Michael McCarthy and mounted by Umberto Rispoli, finished second to Sovereignty at the Kentucky Derby two weeks ago – despite an awful start – and is the clear favorite in Baltimore coming in at 8-5. The three-year-old's main competition is expected to come from Sandman and River Thames.

Mark Casse-trained Sandman underdelivered at the Kentucky Derby, finishing seventh despite starting as the second-favorite. With the wet conditions cited as the reason, jockey John Velazquez won't like the look of the weather forecast for Saturday. Having lost out to Sovereignty by a neck at the Fountain of Youth, Todd Pletcher's River Thames stands a strong chance of granting Irad Ortiz Jr. his first Preakness win at the seventh attempt.

Here's how to watch Preakness Stakes 2025 live stream for free wherever you are. We've also detailed the full race schedule and latest odds further down the page.

Watch Preakness Stakes 2025: Quick Guide Date and time Date: Saturday, May 17

Start time: 7.01pm ET / 4.01pm PT / 12.01am BST (Sun) Best free stream Virgin Media Player (UK)

You can watch Preakness Stakes for FREE on Virgin Media Play in Ireland.

How to watch Preakness Stakes 2025 in the US

Horse racing fans can watch Preakness Stakes live streams across Peacock TV and NBC in the US.

OTT streaming service Sling TV includes NBC in select markets, as part of its Sling Blue bundle.

Peacock costs $7.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of every big WWE event, plus the NFL and plenty more live sports, including Premier League soccer. You also have the option of paying $13.99 a month for commercial-free coverage.



How to watch Preakness Stakes 2025 in the UK

The Preakness Stakes live stream is on Sky Sports in the UK. Sky TV subscribers can tune in on the Sky Sports Racing channel (Channel 415).

Sky Sports packages start from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV).



How to watch Preakness Stakes 2025 in Canada

In Canada, Citytv is airing the 2025 Preakness Stakes.



How to watch Preakness Stakes 2025 in Australia

Unfortunately Australia has had no confirmation of coverage for the 2025 Preakness Stakes.



How to watch Preakness Stakes live streams in the rest of the world

India

Streaming service Fancode will show the big race in India.

Italy

Ippica have the rights to show the Preakness Stakes in Italy.

Middle East

The Dubai Racing Channel has the rights to show the Preakness Stakes in Middle Eastern countries.

Preakness Stakes Q+A

What time is the 2025 Preakness Stakes? The 2025 Preakness Stakes takes place on Saturday, May 17, with post time set for 7.01pm ET / 4.01pm PT. That's 12.01am BST in the UK and 9.01am AEST in Australia on Sunday morning.

Can I watch Preakness Stakes 2025 on my mobile? Yes, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up to date with all the action through the race's official social media channels: @PreaknessStakes on Instagram, and @Preakness on Facebook.

What are the 2025 Preakness Stakes odds and favorites? At the time of writing (5am ET on Friday), Journalism is favorite with short odds of just 8/5 at UK bookie Bet365. It's followed by Sandman (4/1) and then River Thames at 9/2.

What distance is the Preakness Stakes? The Preakness Stakes is ran over 1 and 3/16 miles (9.5 furlongs).

2025 Preakness Stakes runners and riders 1. Goal Oriented Flavien Prat 2. Journalism Umberto Rispoli 3. American Promise Nik Juarez 4. Heart of Honor Saffie Osborne 5. Pay Billy Raul Mena 6. River Thames Irad Ortiz Jr. 7. Sandman John Velazquez 8. Clever Again Jose Ortiz 9. Gosger Luis Saez