How to watch In Flight on Channel 4 — it's *FREE*

Watch In Flight online from anywhere
Brace yourself for white-knuckle drama In Flight, starring Katherine Kelley (Happy Valley) as a single mother coerced into transporting illegal drugs across international borders to prevent a criminal cartel from murdering her son. It’s FREE to stream on Channel 4, and below we explain how to watch In Flight online and from anywhere with a VPN.
Premiere: Tuesday, August 12 at 9pm BST
New episodes: every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday
TV Channel: Channel 4
Watch free: on Channel 4 (free with TV license)
How far would you go to protect your own family? After her son is sentenced to fifteen years in a Bulgarian prison, flight attendant Jo Conran (award-winning actress Kelley) accepts the perilous ultimatum of violent crime boss Cormac (Stuart Martin): successfully smuggle heroin out of the country for him…or never see her son again.
Described by co-creators Mike Walden and Adam Randall (Slow Horses) as “a high stakes, stylish, romantic thriller with iconic characters and nerve shredding action,” and reminiscent of series like ITV’s Red Eye and the BBC’s Nightsleeper, “In Flight” promises heart-pounding drama and suspense as Jo desperately attempts to evade the authorities and outwit her captors.
This propulsive new thriller is about to land, and we’ll explain in the following guide how to watch In Flight online and stream every episode for free from anywhere.
Can I watch In Flight for FREE?
Yes! You can watch In Flight online live or on-demand via the 100% free Channel 4 streaming service in the UK, beginning Tuesday, August 12 at 9pm BST. However, you'll need a TV license to watch the platform’s content live as it airs.
Not in the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch In Flight on Channel 4 from abroad.
Unblock any stream with a VPN
If you're keen to watch In Flight but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.
Use a VPN to watch In Flight from anywhere:
Can I watch In Flight online in the US?
As far as we know, In Flight hasn’t been given permission for take off by any US streaming services. Should it get the green light, though, we’ll be sure to update the latest information here.
A UK fan abroad? You’ll need a VPN to connect to Channel 4, which will allow you to stream the show just like you would back home.
How to watch In Flight for FREE in the UK
The Katherine Kelley-led thriller In Flight touches down on Channel 4 from Tuesday, August 12. There will be six episodes in total, broadcast on the linear channel at 9pm BST every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday evening.
If you don’t have cable or satellite, you can stream each episode live as it airs on the FREE Channel 4 service, or on-demand soon after episodes have been broadcast.
Outside the UK? To access Channel 4 from abroad, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed below.
Can I watch In Flight in Canada?
In Flight hasn’t been acquired for broadcast in Canada yet. However, we do know that Freemantle will be handling the show’s international distribution.
However, British citizens in Canada could simply purchase a VPN and enjoy every episode via Channel 4 just like you would back home.
Can I watch In Flight online in Australia?
The good news is that new crime thriller “In Flight” has been snapped up by SBS in Australia. The bad news? We’re still waiting on the show’s release date Down Under.
NB: If you’re out of the country – say, a British citizen abroad trying to connect to Channel 4, sign up to a VPN to use the same services you have access to back home.
Can I watch In Flight online free in New Zealand?
Although Kiwis can’t watch “In Flight” online just yet, the six-part drama has been picked up by TVNZ (and for streaming on TVNZ Plus), so it shouldn’t be too long before its made available in that part of the world.
Traveling away from home? Don’t forget that if you’re a New Zealander abroad, you can use a VPN to tune into TVNZ+ while on the move.
In Flight trailer
In Flight cast
- Katherine Kelly as Jo Conran
- Stuart Martin as Cormac
- Ashley Thomas as Dom Delaney
- Bronagh Waugh as Melanie
- Harry Cadby as Sonny
- Corinna Brown as Kayla
- Ambreen Razia as Zara
- Charis Agbonlahor as D.I Shana Wright
In Flight episode guide and schedule
Episodes of In Flight will air on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays over two weeks. Don’t have cable? Stream episodes live or on-demand after broadcast on Channel 4 on-demand:
- Episode 1: Tuesday, August 12
- Episode 2: Wednesday, August 13
- Episode 3: Thursday, August 14
- Episode 4: Tuesday, August 19
- Episode 5: Wednesday, August 20
- Episode 6: Thursday, August 21
