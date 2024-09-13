How to watch Nightsleeper online from anywhere

Nightsleeper, a real-time thriller set on the Glasgow-to-London overnight train, is a terrifying and welcome addition to the 'hostile takeover' genre. Here's where to watch Nightsleeper online from anywhere and potentially for FREE.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Next episode: Sunday, September 15 at 9pm BST Watch free: BBC iPlayer (UK) Use NordVPN to watch any stream

This is, we are told, a 'hack-jacking' but who is responsible – a foreign state? Terrorist organization? Crazed lone wolf? As this whodunnit demands the attention of the authorities, there is also the rather more pressing issue about what must be done to save the passengers onboard and that falls to Abby Aysgarth (played by Alexandra Roach), Acting Technical Director at the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre.

Aiding her onboard is Joe Roag (Joe Cole), an off-duty policeman, and the safe resolution of the situation will ultimately rely upon the ability of two complete strangers to form a bond and communicate amid increasing tension and drama.

If you love The Taking of Pelham 123, Speed or landmark Kiefer Sutherland series 24, this one's for you. Read on as we explain how to watch Nightsleeper from anywhere in the world.

Love TV? Sign up to the weekly How To Watch newsletter

How to watch Nightsleeper free online

Nightsleeper premieres on BBC One at 9 pm BST on Sunday, September 15. All six parts will also be available to live stream for FREE on BBC iPlayer, with a valid TV licence, on the same day. Outside the UK? If you want to watch BBC iPlayer whilst traveling abroad you'll need to download NordVPN.

Unblock any stream with a VPN

If you're keen to watch Nightsleeper but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to watch Nightsleeper from anywhere

NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.59 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. - Try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is NordVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate geographical location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream – so, in this case, just head to BBC iPlayer

Can you watch Nightsleeper in the US?

As yet no American broadcaster has picked up Nightsleeper – the 2024 TV thriller, not the classic movie – but that might change. In the meantime, Brits in the States for work or on vacation can use a VPN to watch Nightsleeper on BBC iPlayer from abroad.

Can you watch Nightsleeper in Canada?

As in the US, there's no word as to when or if Nightsleeper (2024) will arrive in Canada.

However, UK nationals currently traveling in Canada can use a VPN to unblock BBC iPlayer and watch the show from anywhere in the world. We recommend NordVPN.

(Image credit: google)

Can you watch Nightsleeper in Australia?

It’s also unknown if or when Nightsleeper will arrive in Australia

However, UK residents currently traveling Down Under can use a VPN to unblock BBC iPlayer and watch the show from anywhere in the world. We recommend NordVPN.

Nightsleeper cast list

Joe Cole as Joe Roag, an off-duty policeman

Alexandra Roach as Abby Aysgarth, Acting Technical Director at the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre

David Threlfall

Ruth Madeley

James Cosmo

Katie Leung

Scott Reid

Jasmine Naziha Jones

Sharon Rooney

Alex Ferns

Daniel Cahill

Sharon Small

Lois Chimimba

Leah MacRae

Katie Pattinson

David Colvin

Nightsleeper episode guide

Episode One: A train is taken over by cyber terrorists on a night-time journey from Glasgow to London, leaving an off-duty cop on board to team up with the acting technical director at the National Cyber Security Centre in a bid to beat the bad guys. But with no idea of who they are fighting and a few other passengers who may not be as innocent as they look, it seems they are in for a long night.

Episode Two: Whilst a desperate Joe considers going to extreme lengths to leave the sleeper, an under-fire Abby starts to realise that she has as many obstacles in her path as the train does.

Episode Three: Time is running out. When hackers send a train hurtling towards death and destruction, can two strangers stop it before it meets its final destination? Adrenaline-fuelled thriller.

Episode Four: TBA

Episode Five: TBA

Episode Six: TBA