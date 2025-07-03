How to watch Ragdoll on BBC iPlayer (it's free)

When six people are murdered and, erm, ‘rearranged’ into one grotesque body left hanging from a block of London flats, a trio of detectives are assigned the case. But when the killer sends the cops a list of his next victims — one of their number among them — they face a race against time to catch the sadistic serial killer before more bodies start to drop. Keep reading as we explain how to watch Ragdoll online from anywhere and potentially for FREE.

The aforementioned police target is DS Nathan Rose (Henry Lloyd-Hughes), recently returned to duty after suffering a nervous breakdown as a result of a previous case falling apart and letting a killer walk free. That said killer’s head is part of the patchwork ‘Ragdoll’ suspended from the tower block is just the start of the mystery.

Joining Rose in the investigation are veteran DI Emily Baxter (Thalissa Teixeira), Nathan’s boss and best friend who’s become numb to the ever increasing violence in the English capital, and American DS Lake Edmunds (Lucy Hale), a by-the-book optimist thrust head first into this gruesome case.

Ragdoll may sound like a modern day Se7en, but with some of the creatives behind Killing Eve involved, don’t be surprised when the extreme violence is punctuated by surprisingly light-hearted dialogue, which comes as a relief when the six-episode plot heads to some very dark places.

If this twisted serial killer thriller sounds like your kind of show, read on for how to watch Ragdoll online, from anywhere and potentially for FREE.

What you need to know about Ragdoll

When was the Ragdoll release date? Ragdoll originally premiered way back in 2021, arriving in November in the US and December in the UK. It landed on BBC iPlayer on June 16 of this year.

Ragdoll cast

Henry Lloyd-Hughes as DS Nathan Rose

Thalissa Teixeira as DI Emily Baxter

Lucy Hale as Lake Edmunds

Michael Smiley as DS Finlay

Ali Cook as DCI Terrence Simmons

Natasha Little as Andrea Wyld

Kobna Holdbrook-Smith as Joel Shepton

Angus Wright as Judge Wingate

Amita Dhiri as Deputy Commissioner Vanita

Phil Davis as Mayor Turnbull

Camilla Beeput as Alyssa

Douggie McMeekin as Eric Turner

Samantha Spiro as Joy

Sam Troughton as Thomas Massey

Is Ragdoll based on a book? Ragdoll is based on the novel of the same name by Daniel Coyle. Coyle has authored a number of dark crime thrillers, including Ragdoll follow-ups Hangman and Endgame.

Ragdoll episode guide

A gruesome discovery at a block of flats sets DI Baxter, DS Rose and DC Edmunds on the trail of the Ragdoll Killer.

With the Ragdoll Killer proving unstoppable, the team desperately hunt down the second victim on the list. When hazy memories from the past surface, a frantic DS Rose starts his own investigation into the case, and his dubious interview tactics cause concern for DC Edmunds.

DS Rose's erratic behaviour raises questions for Edmunds, but Baxter won't listen. With the killer one step ahead, Baxter's plans to protect the third victim go awry, with devastating consequences, and frustratingly they are forced to watch the Ragdoll Killer's horrific scheme play out.

In order to protect the next person on the kill list, DS Rose unorthodox plan. DC Edmunds's past catches up with her as she investigates Rose and his unusual behaviour. The team finally get their first tangible lead on the Ragdoll Killer.

DS Rose and the Ragdoll Killer engage in a sadistic game of cat and mouse that pushes Rose to the edge. DI Baxter goes back to basics to try to track down the killer, while DC Edmunds’s suspicions are piqued, putting her on the right track but also landing her in grave danger.

DS Rose is forced to confront his choices as DI Baxter tries to help him onto a path of redemption. Baxter and DC Edmunds are faced with a difficult decision, and Edmunds's dark past is revealed.