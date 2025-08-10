How to watch Alien: Earth online from anywhere — stream small screen spin-off of the classic movie

Watch Alien: Earth online

An abandoned spacecraft containing suspicious organisms; a fearless female charged with taking them on; a shady corporation overseeing the chaos – Alien: Earth looks like it will slot into the franchise canon perfectly! US viewers can tune into Alien: Earth live on FX or online via Sling TV and Hulu, while it's on Disney Plus elsewhere around the globe. Read on for how to watch Alien: Earth online from anywhere with a VPN.

Stepping into the big shoes of Ripley, Wendy (played by Sydney Chandler) is the central heroine of Alien: Earth. A hybrid ("a humanoid robot infused with human consciousness"), she leads a team that investigates the USCSS Maginot space vessel that has crashed to Earth in suspicious circumstances two years prior to the events of the original Alien movie. No prizes for guessing that the creatures they find on board are far from friendly or obedient.

Diehard fans of the original movies worried that Alien: Earth will be yet another disappointing spin-off probably needn't be – creator Noah Hawley has form when it comes to reimagining beloved films for the small screen. His Fargo anthology series won three Golden Globes, three Primetime Emmys and a legion of fans.

Also starring Timothy Olyphant (Justified), Alex Lawther (The End of the F***ing World), and Samuel Blenkin (Black Mirror), below we have all the information you need on where to watch Alien: Earth online and stream every episode from wherever you are.

How to watch Alien: Earth online in the US

Alien: Earth premieres in the US on FX at 8pm ET / PT on Tuesday, August 12 with a double bill. Further episodes will go out one at a time in the same slot weekly.

Cord cutters can access FX via an OTT service such as our favorite, Sling TV. Sling Blue carries FX and starts at just $45.99 a month with 50% off your first month.

Episodes will also be available stream online at the same time they air on the Hulu streaming service. Plans start from $9.99 per month, or get loads more content for just one dollar more with the Disney Plus Bundle.

Have one of these subscriptions but away when Alien: Earth is on? You can still access your usual streaming services from anywhere by using a VPN.

How to watch Alien: Earth online from outside your country

If you’re traveling abroad when Alien: Earth episodes air, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream the show online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Alien: Earth from anywhere.

How to watch Alien: Earth online in Canada, UK, Australia and worldwide

Viewers outside the US can watch Alien: Earth on Disney Plus, the show’s international home. In Canada, new episodes arrive weekly every Tuesday, with the first two landing on August 12. They land on Wednesdays in the UK and Australia from August 13.

You can take a look at Disney Plus prices and plans where you are, starting for as little as £4.99 / CA$8.99 / AU$15.99 per month.

Away from home? You can still connect to your usual VOD services by downloading a VPN and pointing your location back to your home country

Alien: Earth Need to Know

Can I watch Alien: Earth for free? The show isn't on any free services, but US viewers can use the Hulu 7-day free trial to watch episodes of Alien: Earth for free.

Alien: Earth episode guide

Alien: Earth is set to consist of eight episodes, which will premiere in the US on the following schedule:

Episode 1 - "Neverland": Tuesday, August 12

- "Neverland": Tuesday, August 12 Episode 2 - "Mr. October": Tuesday, August 12

- "Mr. October": Tuesday, August 12 Episode 3 - "Metamorphosis": Tuesday, August 19

- "Metamorphosis": Tuesday, August 19 Episode 4 - "Observation": Tuesday, August 26

- "Observation": Tuesday, August 26 Episode 5 - "Emergence": Tuesday, September 2

- "Emergence": Tuesday, September 2 Episode 6 - "The Fly": Tuesday, September 9

- "The Fly": Tuesday, September 9 Episode 7 - "In Space, No One": Tuesday, September 16

- "In Space, No One": Tuesday, September 16 Episode 8 - "The Real Monsters": Tuesday, September 23

Alien: Earth trailer

Alien: Earth trailers began appearing in June this year. Here is the official trailer from FX:

Alien: Earth | Official Trailer | FX - YouTube Watch On

Alien: Earth cast

Sydney Chandler as Wendy

Timothy Olyphant as Kirsh

Alex Lawther as CJ

Samuel Blenkin as Boy Kavalier

Essie Davis as Dame Silvia

Adarsh Gourav as Slightly

Kit Young as Tootles

David Rysdahl as Arthur

Babou Ceesay as Morrow

Jonathan Ajayi as Smee

Erana James as Curl

Lily Newmark as Nibs

Diêm Camille as Siberian

Adrian Edmondson as Atom Eins

Can I watch Alien: Earth on Netflix? No, Alien: Earth isn't available on Netflix anywhere around the world. You can catch all the action on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in other territories around the world..