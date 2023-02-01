How to watch Fox News from anywhere in the world

It’s official: the Rupert Murdoch-owned Fox News is the most watched news network in America. It reeled in an average of 1.49 million viewers throughout 2022. Fox News provides 24/7, up-to-the-minute coverage of breaking events alongside opinionated commentary on culture and politics, and its TV lineup contains some of the best rated news programmes in the country, like Tucker Carlson Tonight and The Five.

Fox News isn’t licensed everywhere but if you read our guide below on how to watch Fox News online, we’ll explain how you can watch it from pretty much anywhere in the world, wherever you might need to current affairs fix.

Watch Fox News online Cable-free on: Sling TV (opens in new tab) or FuboTV (opens in new tab) Australia stream: Foxtel Now (opens in new tab) NZ stream: Sky Network (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

The channel skews towards the conservative and has a reputation for its straight-talking, unfiltered style of journalism. But it’s programming remains some of the most popular on US TV.

Hannity, The Ingraham Angle and Outnumbered, featuring Emmy award-winning journalist Harris Faulkner, all took a spot in the top ten rated cable tv news shows of last year, while Fox and Friends was number 1 in its timeslot, serving up sleepy viewers a lighter blend of news and lifestyle coverage.

Fox News is available in over 40 countries. But you might be wondering: can I watch Fox News online from anywhere? The answer is a resounding yes, and we explain how in our guide below.

How to watch Fox News in the US without cable and for FREE

(opens in new tab) If you’ve kicked your cable provider to the curb, there are a couple of OTT options available to get your fix of Fox News. A Sling Blue package via Sling TV (opens in new tab) offers over 40 news and entertainment channels. Sling Blue usually costs $40 per month but new customers can currently get 50% off the cost of the first month (opens in new tab). That includes 50 hours DVR storage to record your favorite shows, and the ability to stream on up to three devices simultaneously. Then you've got FuboTV (opens in new tab), whose entry-level Pro plan costs a steeper $74.99, but offers a lineup of over 100 channels, including Fox News, and which you can try free for 7 days first (opens in new tab) if you’re new to the service. Alternatively, there’s Hulu + Live TV (with ads) for $69.99 a month. That plan bundles in on-demand service Disney Plus and EPSN Plus, but doesn’t provide members with a free trial.

How to watch Fox News from outside your country

Fox News is available to watch in over 40 countries. But if you’re travelling away from home, you probably won't be able to connect to your usual streaming platform. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

The best VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to watch Fox News online from anywhere:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to watch Fox News online in the UK

While Fox News is no longer available through Sky, UK viewers can stream the network's coverage through the Fox News International app. This can be downloaded to iPhones, Android, Apple TV and Roku devices, where the monthly subscription priced at $6.99 (roughly £5.65) provides live streams of Fox News and its sister station, Fox Business Network. But if you’re a US citizen abroad trying to access your Sling or FuboTV stream, you’ll want to download a VPN (opens in new tab) so you can connect to the service and stream the same unmissable news content you’d watch at home.

Can I watch Fox News in Canada?

Yes – so long as you’re still tethered to cable TV. Fox News has been carried by Canadian providers since 2004, and the network should be part of the channel lineup of Bell, Rogers, Shaw, Telus, Videotron, and a number of others. If you’re in another country trying to access your home streaming service, you’ll struggle to connect due to geo-blocks. But you can simply purchase a VPN (opens in new tab) to alter your IP address, which will allow you to stream the same content you normally would.

How to watch Fox News in Australia

(opens in new tab) If you’ve got a cable package with Foxtel, you’ll find Fox News on channel 604. But if you’ve already cut the cord, then the company's streaming service Foxtel Now (opens in new tab) will let you keep up with current events for less. It’s just AU$25 a month for the Essentials base pack, which has over 70 channels including Fox News, Fox Showcase, CNN, MTV and BBC World News. Even better? Newbies to the service can try Foxtel Now FREE for 10 days (opens in new tab). Out of the country? Then you’ll need a VPN (opens in new tab) to overcome geo-blocks and access the same quality content you’d stream back home – allowing you to watch Fox News no matter where you are.

How to watch Fox News in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Kiwis eager for Fox News coverage can get it through the SKY Network (opens in new tab). SKY offers both traditional cable and digital services, which you can access through media streaming devices. You’ll need the Sky Entertainment add-on to get Fox News, which costs NZ$25 a month, in addition to the NZ$25 Sky Starter plan – although new members won’t have to pay for the latter for the whole first month. Should you want to watch Fox News outside of the antipodes, though, a VPN (opens in new tab) is a must. Just follow our VPN guide as mentioned above to keep streaming the number 1 news network.

