CNN: it’s not only one of the most trusted news sources, but one of the most recognisable. It offers an audience hungry for information live, 24-hour news coverage, in-depth political analysis, and even produces and airs its own docuseries. So, whether at home or abroad, read on for our guide explaining how to watch CNN from anywhere in the world.

CNN began the boom of 24/7 news cycles when Ted Turner launched the channel back in 1980, a good 16 years before Fox News and MSNBC were even formed.

It’s the third most watched news cable channel in America. And while its programming isn't currently hitting the rating heights of Fox News, it’s got a solid reputation for journalistic professionalism and award-winning reportage. In 2018 alone it won a record six News and Documentary Emmys, as well as the George Polk Award for Foreign Television Reporting.

Its output includes The Situation Room, Anderson Cooper 360 – CNN’s most popular primetime show – The Lead with Jake Tapper and Erin Burnett Outfront, all of which ranked in the top 30 news cable shows of 2022.

Eager to find well-informed perspectives on global events? Then keep reading for our guide, which details how to watch CNN from anywhere in the world now.

How to watch CNN in the US without cable and for FREE

(opens in new tab) If you’ve got cable, then you’ll find watching CNN a breeze. Just switch over to channel 202. You could also watch it online through on CNNgo (opens in new tab) using a mobile or media streaming device like a Roku or a Fire TV Stick. However, whichever method you choose, you’ll need a cable subscription because you still need to sign in with your provider details to access CNN online. But if you’ve completely kicked your cable habit this year, there are a variety of more budget-friendly options for streaming CNN. Take OTT service Sling TV (opens in new tab)’s Sling Blue package, which includes more than 40 news and entertainment channels for $40 a month, with lucky new subscribers entitled to 50% off the cost of the first month (opens in new tab). Membership also includes 50 hours of DVR storage, and the ability to stream content to three devices simultaneously. And then there’s Hulu + Live TV (with ads) at a cost of $69.99 a month. That option bundles in over 80 live TV channels, Hulu Originals, on-demand content, and access to Disney Plus and EPSN Plus. Unfortunately, though, that plan no longer offers a free trial period. YouTube TV, at $64.99 per month is another option and we'd also recommend DirecTV ($59.99).

How to watch CNN from outside your country

If you’re travelling out of the country, you won't be able to connect to your usual platform and stream the live news feed on CNN. This is because of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

The best VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to watch CNN online from anywhere:

How to watch CNN in the UK

Sky TV is the place for UK viewers to get high-quality CNN news coverage, broadcast on channel 506. If you don't already have Sky TV (opens in new tab), then check out our Sky TV deals and packages to find one that suits your tastes and budget. Want to access CNN from abroad? If you’re not in the same country that you signed up to your streaming service in, then geo-blocking restrictions will stop you from connecting to that service. The solution? Download a VPN (opens in new tab). This simple piece of software will then let you change your IP address and so watch your favorite content from anywhere.

How to watch CNN in Canada

CNN is pretty popular with the Canadians, who can watch the US version through cable providers such as Bell TV, Rogers Communications and Videotron. It's also available through over-the-top (OTT) media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Google Chromecast. If you find yourself travelling, though, it could be that you can’t access regionally-specific services like Sling TV due to regional restrictions. Luckily, you can simply purchase a VPN (opens in new tab) to alter your IP address, which will then allow you to stream the content you would back home.

How to watch CNN in Australia

(opens in new tab) Australian pay television company Foxtel offer CNN as part of their cable lineup, with the US news outlet available via cable channel 609. You can also watch CNN online with Foxtel's streaming outfit, Foxtel Now (opens in new tab). It’s AU$25 a month for the Essentials base pack, which has more than 35 channels including CNN, Fox News, Fox Showcase, MTV and BBC World News. Even better? Anyone new to the service can try Foxtel Now for FREE for 10 days (opens in new tab). However, if you’ve ventured abroad then you’ll want a VPN (opens in new tab) to watch the same quality content that you’re still paying for back home – allowing you to watch CNN no matter where you are.

How to watch CNN in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Kiwis hungry for CNN coverage will find it on channel 87 with SKY Network (opens in new tab). Sky Network is also offered via digital services through media streaming devices. Note though that every Sky TV plan is subject to a 12-month contract. To get CNN, you need to add the Sky Entertainment add-on (at NZ$25.50 a month) to the NZ$25 Sky Starter plan – although the first month of the Starter plan is FREE for new subscribers. And if you want to stream CNN from outside your country, a VPN (opens in new tab) is a must. Just follow the VPN information detailed above, and you’ll be able to watch CNN from wherever you are.

Can I watch CNN in India?