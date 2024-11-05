How to watch US Election live streams in the UK for free
The BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Sky News are providing free rolling coverage
How to watch US Election coverage in the UK
US election night is here and you can watch America decide its future live on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Sky News, who are all airing US Election coverage in the UK (schedule, times, and channels below). Viewers can also live stream it for FREE on BBC iPlayer, ITVX and Channel 4. Currently traveling outside the UK? Use a VPN to watch this US Election coverage from anywhere.
|Dates: Tuesday, November 5 - Wednesday, November 6
|TV channels: BBC One, ITV1, Channel 4, Sky News
|FREE streams: BBC iPlayer | ITVX | Channel 4
The most consequential US Presidential Election since the last one has, with dispiriting predictability, descended into base schoolyard insults and a celebrity pageant. Whatever the outcome, half of the country is doomed to spend the next four years in a permanent state of outrage. The only question is: will the results be accepted?
Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris isn't a bad dream. It really is happening, and it's first to 270 electoral college votes, with Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin likely to be key. Here's how to watch US Election coverage in the UK online and for free.
How to watch US Election on BBC iPlayer
The BBC's dedicated US election show, simply titled BBC US Election 2024, runs from 10.40pm to 6am GMT on BBC One. Whether you tune in via linear TV or BBC iPlayer, you’ll need a valid TV licence.
How to watch US Election on ITVX
ITV's dedicated US Election show, titled Harris V Trump: The Results, runs from 10.45pm to 6am GMT on ITV1. It will also be available to stream live and on-demand on ITVX.
How to watch US Election on Channel 4
Channel 4's dedicated US election show, titled Live: America Decides : US Presidential Election, runs from 10pm to 6am GMT on Channel 4, with live streaming available via the Channel 4 platform.
How to watch US Election on Sky News
Sky News' dedicated US election show, titled America Votes, starts at 7pm GMT on Tuesday evening and runs until 10pm on Wednesday night.
If you don’t have a subscription, Sky News is available to live stream for free on YouTube. There are also a number of Sky TV plans and packages available.
Can I watch US Election coverage for free in the UK?
Yes. US Election coverage is being provided by free-to-air broadcasters BBC, ITV and Channel 4. Sky News is available to live stream for free too.
US Election coverage in the UK schedule
Who has the earliest US election coverage in the UK?
In the true American tradition, Sky News is going big. Its coverage begins at 7pm GMT on Tuesday, November 5 – at least three hours earlier than that of its rivals – and spans a staggering 27 hours.
Channel 4's show starts at 10pm GMT, and will be followed by the BBC at 10.40pm, and ITV at 10.45pm.
US Election anchors in the UK
Who are the US Election coverage anchors in the UK?
BBC
Caitríona Perry and Sumi Somaskanda will anchor the BBC's coverage from Washington DC, with Katty Kay joining them in the studio. Christian Fraser, Marianna Spring, Clive Myrie, Sarah Smith and Gary O’Donoghue will also feature heavily.
ITV
Tom Bradby will anchor ITV's coverage from Washington DC, joined by Anushka Asthana. Stormy Daniels, Sarah Palin, Trump’s Harris-supporting nephew Fred Trump III, former Trump spokeswoman Heather Nauert, and former Obama and Biden advisor Adam Hodge have been confirmed as guests.
Channel 4
Channel 4 has enlisted Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Matt Frei, Emily Maitlis and Jeremy Vine with keeping a lid on a heavyweight lineup of guests, including Boris Johnson, Trump’s former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, former Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull, David Miliband, and Michael Gove. Stormy Daniels, Rufus Wainwright, Grayson Perry and Brian Cox (presumably the actor rather than the physicist) will also appear.
Sky News
Mark Austin and Yalda Hakim will lead Sky News' coverage, assisted by Mark Stone, James Matthews, Martha Kelner, Anna Botting and Gillian Joseph.
