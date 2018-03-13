The best Sky TV deals, packages and Sky Q offers in March 2018

Every week we take a look at the latest Sky TV deals, packages and special offers to make sure that you're getting the very best prices when you decide to sign up! So if you're trying to decide which Sky TV offer is for you, what a Sky Q box is and if you can afford it or even if you should be getting one in the first place - you're in the right place!

As you scroll down the page, we'll discuss the latest Sky TV packages, offers and any special deals and walk you through the larger bundles with the optional extras like Sky Cinema and Sky Sports.

What new Sky TV customers need to know

As things stand today, it's never been simpler to explore your options as Sky has standardised the default package with a flat £20 a month cost, which you can then add additional paid extra add-ons like sky Box Sets, Sky Sports and Sky Cinema. We've gone into detail about each of the available add-ons below and they'll all be offered to you as you go through the checkout process over on Sky's website too.

Are there any Sky Q deals for new customers?

Yes! Actually, all of these Sky TV packages include a Sky Q box by default if you're signing up as a new customer. When choosing your Sky TV package from the list of offers below, you'll be presented with two Sky Q deals to choose from.

The default Sky Q box is the 1TB option with a one-off £20 setup cost. Opt for the 2TB Sky Q box though and that setup cost rises to a rather steep £199. That's pretty harsh to be honest, although the monthly prices don't change, so it is just the one-off cost to consider.

Alternatively, you can get the 2TB Sky Q box for £65 instead if you add Sky Q Multiscreen to your bundle for £12 a month. We'd get your channels sorted first, then maybe scroll back up to the Sky Q offers' section once you have a better idea of the overall cost, which is handily updated throughout at the top of the screen.

Do I need a 2TB Sky Q box?

In addition to double the storage (that's up to 1000 hours in standard definition) of the standard Sky Q box, the 2TB Sky Q deal comes with a few extra benefits. Such as being able to record six shows at once instead of three, while watching a seventh. You also get the fancier Sky Q Touch remote control, an extra tablet allowance, and the all-important party piece - you can enjoy select channels in Ultra HD. Which is great if you've recently taken advantage of a cheap 4K TV deal.

The starter Sky TV package

Sky Entertainment | £20 setup fee | £20 a month

Sky has ditched the old format of multiple tiers of Sky TV packages to choose from. The Sky Entertainment pack is the Sky TV deal that every new customer will start with and it's only £20 a month. After clicking the link below, you'll also be able to add on extra channel add-on packs from just £5 a month (which works out cheaper than the old format and ensures you don't pay for extras you don't want). We've gone into details about each of the add-ons below too, so it might be worth having a read before heading over to Sky as its site can be a bit vague on the details. This pack includes a wide variety of dramas, comedies, documentaries, music and Sky Originals. Top channels include Sky One, Sky Atlantic, Nat Geo wild and more.

Limited time Sky TV offer:

Sky TV Entertainment package | Box Sets | HD add-on | 18 months | 400 box sets | £20 set up | 1TB Sky Q box | £30 £25 per month

This special offer expires soon, but is well worth a look as it gives you both Sky Box Sets and the HD upgrade for an extra £5 a month. Usually this would cost an extra £10 a month so you'd be saving £90 over the course of the contract. Check out our roundup of all the add-ons below for further details and come back up the page and use the deal link below if you want to check out the offer directly at Sky. You can also add any of the other bolt-ons you fancy too, such as sports and cinema deals. Expires: Thursday March 15 23:59View Deal

Sky TV Add-ons

Sky TV deal add-ons are much easier to understand since the reshuffle. Better yet, prices seem to be lower across the board and simple to see for both new customers building a bundle, or existing customers wanting to beef up their current deal.

Sky TV in HD | £5 a month

This is one of the most essential add-ons to any Sky TV package. If you have a HD or 4K TV, you'll want to upgrade to HD and enjoy your content with five times more detail than the old standard definition pictures. Note: this doesn't include the Sports channels, that's a further £6 a month.

Sky TV Box Sets | £5 a month

When looking at the old pricing format for Sky's TV packages, when Box Sets was its own tier, you're saving a massive £13 a month for the same deal here. Sky has an excellent selection of 350+ box sets and you'll never be short of new shows to watch for just £5 extra a month. You can currently enjoy the new series of The Walking Dead, Tin Star, True Detective, The young Pope, Blacklist, Ray Donovan, Legion, Ballers, Twin Peaks, Supergirl and loads more. For us this is an essential addition to your Sky TV deal.

Sky Cinema | £10 a month

With a new premier every day and over 1000 other films to choose from, the Sky Cinema is great for movie fans. The selection seems to be much more up-to-date than the films shown on Netflix and Amazon Prime too. You also get these channels in HD at no additional cost in this Sky TV add-on.

Sky Kids | £5 a month

A mere fiver a month grants access to over 4500 episodes on demand. There's more though as there are also 10 live channels. Don't worry about them hogging the TV though as you can also have up to 10 individual profiles on the Sky Kids app with shows tailored to the age of your children.

Sky Sports Complete Pack | £20 per month (18 month contract)

If you only want one of the seven Sky Sports channels, then you can get it for just £18 a month on a rolling contract (see the next box below for more on rolling contracts). If you're a fan of multiple sports though and enjoy watching all year, then you can get the full package for just £20 a month. This Sky Sports bundle comes with Sky Sports Premier league, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports Action, Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Main Event (for the world's biggest sporting events). Add another £6 a month if you'd prefer to see these channels in HD.View Deal

Sky Sports Complete Pack | £27.50 per month (no contract), or get one channel for £18 or two for £22 a month

Unlike other Sky add-ons, you don't have to sign up to 18 months of Sky Sports as Sky offers 30-day rolling contracts. Naturally these cost more per month, but could save you money overall if you don't need it all year round. Maybe you want to turn it off at the end of the football season for example? You can choose one channel for as little as £18 a month, two channels for £22, or add the lot for £27.50 a month. This is a good option to test out how much you'll need and actually watch Sky Sports without signing up with an 18-month commitment Sky TV deal. Note: you'll need to give 31 days' notice when you do want to cancel.

Sky Q Multiscreen | £20 for first extra TV, £99 per additional TV | £12 a month

Sky Multiscreen is an extra £12 a month. Do look out for the rather steep one-off setup fees though. Adding multiscreen to just one more TV in your home is just £22. But adding another TV to that setup will cost you an eye-watering £99 for another Sky Q Mini box. Ouch. Once those setup fees are paid though, you are only paying £12 a month for the rest of your Sky TV contract.

Sky Fibre Broadband | 18 months | £9.95-£59.95 one off set-up fee | £20-£30 per month

If you're also looking for a broadband bundle to compliment your Sky TV deal, then you can add one to your Sky package from as little as £20 a month. It all depends on what's available in your area via the postcode checker on the site. The cheapest Sky Broadband option is on offer at £20 a month (usually £30). That's for 12 months unlimited broadband, which is great as this was previously capped at a measly 25GB. The speed is only 17Mbps, but's plenty for most tasks, including the all-important HD streaming. Overall, it's great value for £20 a month. The next unlimited option uses fibre broadband and is reduced at the moment to £30 a month (usually £38.99). The download speed is a healthy 38Mbps, which we find is plenty for gaming, streaming, downloads - anything really. If you're in a busy home with more than two occupants then you may notice some broadband packages struggle to cope if everyone's using it at once. Sky's top tier broadband deal could help with a larger 76Mbps connection speed. This costs £35 a month right now (instead of the usual £43.99). This is also a good option if you're regularly downloading massive media files like HD/4K movies or games.

Can I order Sky TV deals on the phone?

You sure can. If you'd prefer to talk to a person to walk you through each step then you can phone 0800 014 2334 to sign up for a Sky TV package. We recommend having a good read through the sections above about each add-on first, just so you can go in with a good idea of what's available and don't feel pressured when you make the call.

What Sky TV package is Game of Thrones on?

Game of Thrones season 7 has finished now, but Sky has started broadcasting the entire series from the start. So you'll be able to tell your Sky Q box to record the lot for you.

What HD Channels do I get on Sky TV?

With all packages you get at least the standard free to air HD channels. To be honest you also get a fair few of these with standard Freeview HD.

BBC One HD

BBC Two HD

BBC Four HD

BBC News HD

CBBC HD

CBeebies HD

ITV HD

4 HD

5 HD

NHK World HD

RT HD

For just an extra £5 a month you can get the far superior quality of High Definition. Once you do though, you'll get access to the following channels in HD: