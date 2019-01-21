The best Sky broadband deals in January 2019

Sky used to be known best for its TV service, but now it's just as synonymous with home broadband internet. Sky broadband is one of the most popular providers in the UK. So whether you want broadband only, or a package of Sky TV and broadband, we'll help you find your way to the best broadband deal.

Our postcode checker above will tell you whether the faster Sky Fibre is available in your area. The good news is that Sky has some great prices. And keep scrolling down the page to discover more information about Sky broadband.

Prefer to order by phone? Then call 08000-142-334 and speak to an adviser dedicated to Sky broadband deals.

See also: Broadband deals | BT broadband deals | Virgin broadband deals | Fibre broadband deals

Sky broadband plans compared - what broadband speed can I get with Sky?

Even before you start thinking about whether you want to add Sky TV or mobile to your internet package, you'll need to decide what speed and data usage best suits your household. Consider whether you want to crank up the speed - and price - with a fibre broadband package.

Sky Broadband Unlimited

If you simply want basic broadband for checking your emails and using the web, then Sky's entry-level Broadband Unlimited deal is one of the cheapest on the market. With download speeds averaging 11Mb (that's around 1MB per second) it may struggle a little with streaming, especially if there are lots of devices trying to use it at once. Sky Broadband Unlimited includes:

Avg 11Mb speed

Sky Q Hub router

Unlimited data usage

Sky Broadband Shield

Sky Fibre Max

This is the daddy of the Sky broadband family. The provider cranks up the speed to up to 63Mb, which equates to download speeds of roughly 8MB per second. Rapid. Keep in mind that Sky has recently ditched its mid-range fibre package so if you want Sky Fibre this is your only choice.

Sky Fibre Max includes:

Avg 63Mb speed

Sky Q Hub router

Unlimited data usage

Sky Broadband Shield

Can I order Sky broadband deals over the phone?

You sure can. Bash in the digits 08000-142-334 and talk to an adviser. They will take you through the purchase over the phone if you'd sooner not do it online.

Can I add any Sky TV packages deals?

When you sign up for Sky broadband, the sales pitch for Sky TV quickly follows. As a minimum, you'll have to spend around £10 to add Sky Entertainment and then you can add further channels from there. Whatever you choose it comes with a Sky Q box, which lets you record up to 1TB worth of programming - that's around 500 hours - and you can choose from the following bundles:

Ultimate On Demand Sky's most affordable TV bundle throws in around 100 channels, including Sky Atlantic, Sky One and Sky Living. This is the base layer to which you can add one or more (or none) of the following.

Sky Cinema Whatever your film tastes, the eleven Sky Cinema channels are likely to have you covered. From Disney and Family to Thriller and Comedy. This comes in at £10 a month.

Sky Sports Unless it's on special offer, you'll have to pay about an extra £22 a month to add Sky's suite of sport channels. There are dedicated channels for football, cricket, golf and F1, while the main event station carries the headline events of the day.

Kids If there are children in the household, an extra fiver or so a month bags 10+ kids channels and thousands of on-demand episodes of children's TV. And then there's the Sky Kids app which features even more shows and games.

Box Sets If you spend your evenings binging on box sets, a fiver a month gives you immediate access to more than 350.

What is the Sky Q Hub router?

All Sky broadband plans now come with a Sky Q Hub. It's a little bit on the chunky side, but that translates into a more powerful router. If you're desperate for fast downloads, it connect to 5GHz channels and it has the capacity to connect 64 laptops, tablets, phones and other devices.

How long will my Sky broadband contract last?

If you go for Sky's most affordable Broadband Unlimited plan, you'll get a one year contract. With all of the Fibre packages, you'll be tied into an 18 month commitment to Sky. You may not wish to be tied into a contract that long, but at least you'll know what you'll be paying for longer.

Sky Talk - do I get a Sky phone line?

The price you pay for Sky Broadband also includes Sky Line Rental, which lets you retain your existing home phone number.

You can pay an extra premium for a Sky Talk allowance - for example, Sky Talk Evenings and Weekends allows unlimited calls during those windows (evenings are defined as 7pm-7am), Sky Talk Anytime Extra for as many calls as you wish to UK landlines at any time and Sky Talk International Extra if you have friends or family living overseas.

Sky Talk customers also get the benefit of the Sky Talk Shield. It gives you greater control over blocking unwanted calls and numbers.

Do I get Sky email?

If you want it, you'll be assigned with a Sky Yahoo! Mail account. You can access this email account on any computer, smartphone or tablet - not just your home PC or laptop.

What is Sky WiFi?

As a Sky broadband customer, you'll get access to unlimited usage of Sky's Wi-Fi hotspots that are dotted around the UK. You can connect up to six devices to the thousands of hotspot locations, which include popular coffee and restaurant chains.

What is Sky Broadband Shield?

Access to Sky Broadband Shield is included with every internet plan and adds a layer of security to your online life at home. As well as seeking out malware and phishing scam attempts, the Shield includes parental controls so you can make sure your children aren't landing on websites they shouldn't.

Sky broadband help and the Switch Squad

There's a multitude of online guides, help and support on the Sky website, but you can call Sky Help as well to discuss your broadband on 0330-041-4376.

If you're having difficulty switching to Sky broadband, the company has a dedicated so-called Switch Squad to get you transferred over from your current broadband provider.

To transfer to Sky Broadband now, you can order online at the Sky Shop.