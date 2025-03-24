Andrew Koji reveals Gangs of London season 3's new mysterious assassin is like 'the human Terminator' in the Sky Original series

Features
By published

Exclusive: "He gets thrown in like a hand grenade"

Andrew Koji as Zeek pointing a gun at someone off camera.
All eight episodes of Gangs of London season 3 are available to stream on Sky. (Image credit: Sky UK)

Andrew Koji is no stranger to the bullets and bloodshed of action-packed thrillers, so it's only right for him to star in one of the most violent gangland dramas around: the Sky Original, Gangs of London season 3.

Koji previously starred in Netflix's hit spy thriller Black Doves, crime drama Warrior and the action blockbuster Bullet Train. But in Gangs of London season 3, the actor and martial artist is showing off his brutal brawling skills as mysterious assassin, Zeek.

The third season of the show sees former undercover cop Elliot Carter (Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù) replace Sean Wallace (Joe Cole) as the drug kingpin of London after sending him to prison. However, life at the top becomes far more dangerous when a batch of cocaine is spiked and kills hundreds of people.

Gangs of London | Season 3 Official Trailer - YouTube Gangs of London | Season 3 Official Trailer - YouTube
Watch On

Not only does this trigger a war on drugs for the Mayor of London Simone Thearle (T'Nia Miller), but it also sparks catastrophic conflict between rival gangs as they try to expose which one of them is responsible for the spiking. This is where Koji's moody hitman character comes in to shake up the battle for London, as he mercilessly slaughters gang members left, right and centre.

Zeek operates as a lone wolf and has no loyalties to anyone, with his murderous actions having a huge impact on the top dogs of the criminal enterprises. Speaking exclusively to TechRadar, Koji described Zeek as "the human Terminator" who unleashes turmoil on the gangs.

He told me: "He gets thrown in like a hand grenade or the human Terminator. He enters the world of Gangs of London, he's thrown into the mix and his arrival causes all sorts of chaos. He doesn't have any true allegiances to anyone."

Although, his connections to the gangs may run deeper than we think, as he added: "He's a man who seems to come from nowhere, although throughout the show we will find out who or who he may not be connected to and what his motivations are."

Wince-inducing fight scenes

Zeek and Elliot fighting in Gangs of London season 3.

Zeek and Elliot fighting in Gangs of London season 3. (Image credit: Sky UK)

Gangs of London is known for its savage punch-ups and chaotic shootouts, with jaw-dropping fight scenes that genuinely make you wince. Gangs of London season 3 certainly doesn't shy away from the gore-fest as Zeek and Elliot come to blows in an epic fight for survival.

"I got to do a pretty intense fight scene with Ṣọpẹ́. Elliot and Zeek do come clashing head to head and I get to dance with Ṣọpẹ́, who's a very gifted physical actor, but also a thinking actor. We got to punch the s**t out of each other for three, four days straight," Koji said of their fight sequence together.

Not only do the crazy fight scenes serve as bloodbath entertainment, there's also motivation and a reason behind the sheer violence. "I think with Ṣọpẹ́ being a smart actor we make sure the motivation and the intention of the fight is there and that the emotions are there. Obviously for Elliot, it's very high stakes.

"He's like a wild animal coming out the gates full of rage. He thinks that Zeek's killed his family, whereas Zeek is playing a very different thing. He's more of a strategist and he's more on the defensive, so to get to do that fight scene was very fun," he said.

These choreographed scenes do come with its challenges though as Koji found himself in a battle against the camera equipment (which he won by the way). "The Gangs of London camera style is very up close and personal, especially when it comes to the fights.

"Whereas sometimes I'm more used to wider shots and all that stuff, but this is very up close and one time I did smack a lens hood which went flying. It got obliterated. So we were doing a fight with Ṣọpẹ́, it got really up close and I turned around and the camera was right there and boom, the camera lens hood went flying into pieces," he shared.

Koji "jumped at the chance" to play Zeek as he hadn't seen anyone of his ethnicity play a character like that when he first started out in acting at a younger age.

"To play a character like Zeek, who's interesting, nuanced, bit different but it's got these layers to him," Koji revealed about what appealed to him most about the role. "Andrew that's half my age, just starting out in acting, at the time I don't think I saw an actor of my ethnicity playing a role like this on TV that's integrated and woven into the story in such a way, so I jumped at that chance."

Gangs of London vs Black Doves

Andrew Koji as Jason Davies walking along a bridge on the phone in Black Doves.

Andrew Koji as Jason Davies in Black Doves. (Image credit: Netflix)

Before starring as the bloodthirsty Zeek in Gangs of London, Zoki appeared in the hugely popular Netflix spy thriller Black Doves alongside Keira Knightley. In it, he plays Jason Davies, a Ministry of Justice civil servant and secret lover of Knightley's spy character Helen Webb. When Jason is assassinated, Helen uncovers a government conspiracy as she goes on a mission to find out who killed him.

Koji told me how being in Gangs of London compared to being in Black Doves and how he filmed them both at the same time.

"It’s a different job, slightly different genre. One’s a spy thriller, this one is obviously an action crime drama. I was shooting them both at the same time actually. Sometimes I would come from the Gangs of London set straight to the Black Doves set at night, so I was shooting them side by side and having to hopefully channel different characters," he said.

"Gangs of London is a ground-breaking action thriller show mixed with brutal action mixed with the gripping family drama set in this London setting. They're both set in London, but this one's got more of a heightened stylized London I'd say. It's the character as well, which is hopefully different, so I guess there's some similarities, some differences."

All eight episodes of Gangs of London 3 launched as a box set on Sky Atlantic and the streaming service NOW on March 20 in the UK and Stan in Australia. While season 3 is currently unavailable to stream in the US, Gangs of London seasons 1-2 are available to stream on Netflix in the US.

You might also like

Grace Morris
Grace Morris
Entertainment Writer

After graduating with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, Grace dived into the world of entertainment where she started writing all about the must-watch shows and movies at What To Watch. Now Grace is on her next writing adventure at TechRadar, where she uses her expertise to help readers keep up to date on the biggest TV shows and movies in the ever-changing world of streaming. If she’s not writing about her passion for entertainment, you’ll find her watching reality shows while feasting on chocolate. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Marian Wallace with her arms crossed in Gangs of London season 3.
Gangs of London season 3 star reveals how her fearsome character has evolved in the Sky Original series: 'She has channelled all her vindictiveness'
A group of people, including Rand and Moiraine, standing on a sandy cliff in The Wheel of Time season 3
'It's bigger, bolder, and bleaker': The Wheel of Time season 3 cast teases what to expect from the Prime Video show's most daunting chapter yet
Daniel Mays wearing a bowler hat in a boxing ring with his arms outstretched
‘Fact is more interesting than fiction’: What inspired Steven Knight to make the new Disney+ historical drama A Thousand Blows
Jack Reacher looking down a street in Reacher season 3 on Prime Video
Reacher season 3: release date, trailer, confirmed cast, plot synopsis, and more news on the hit Prime Video show's return
Mark Grayson shouting as he flies towards the camera in Invincible season 3
Invincible season 3 is another soaring entry of the popular Prime Video series that packs a real punch in more ways than one
Jack Reacher looking down a street in Reacher season 3 on Prime Video
Reacher season 3 is Prime Video's #1 show – here are 3 more action shows that pack a punch with over 80% on Rotten Tomatoes
Latest in Sky TV
Andrew Koji as Zeek pointing a gun at someone off camera.
Andrew Koji reveals Gangs of London season 3's new mysterious assassin is like 'the human Terminator' in the Sky Original series
Eddie Redmayne as the Jackal walking away from a ball in a net hanging on a tree with a gun in his hand.
The Day of the Jackal just broke a Sky viewership record following its success on Peacock
Eddie Redmayne preparing to take a shot with a sniper rifle in The Day of the Jackal.
Peacock’s #1 most-watched show The Day of the Jackal has been renewed for season 2 and I couldn’t be happier
Stamford Bridge Stadium
Six things I learned behind the scenes at Sky’s Monday Night Football...
Sky Q
6 things we want in a Sky Q smart TV
Sky Q brings back one of its best games, Beehive Bedlam
Latest in Features
The Claude, ChatGPT, Google Gemini and Perplexity logos, clockwise from top left
The ultimate AI search face-off - I pitted Claude's new search tool against ChatGPT Search, Perplexity, and Gemini, the results might surprise you
The home screen on an iPhone 16e smartphone
I think the iPhone 16e is too expensive – and as it turns out, so does nearly everybody else
Helly R and Mark S look shocked in Severance season 2
5 questions Severance season 3 needs to answer when the Apple TV+ hit returns
Neon artwork of a stylised SSD against a brick wall.
The dawn of PCIe 7.0 could mean faster SSDs for everyone - but not just yet
Resident Evil 4 Remake Ashley
Forget the Steam Spring Sale that's just ended, these are the six best deals that are still available and I've got in my basket right now
Andrew Koji as Zeek pointing a gun at someone off camera.
Andrew Koji reveals Gangs of London season 3's new mysterious assassin is like 'the human Terminator' in the Sky Original series
More about sky tv
Eddie Redmayne as the Jackal walking away from a ball in a net hanging on a tree with a gun in his hand.

The Day of the Jackal just broke a Sky viewership record following its success on Peacock
Eddie Redmayne preparing to take a shot with a sniper rifle in The Day of the Jackal.

Peacock’s #1 most-watched show The Day of the Jackal has been renewed for season 2 and I couldn’t be happier
DJI Mavic 3 Pro

More DJI Mavic 4 Pro leaks seemingly reveal launch date, price and key features of the triple camera drone – here's what to expect
See more latest
Most Popular
Viggle
What is Viggle: everything you need to know about the AI animation tool and meme generator
Murf.AI
What is Murf.ai: everything you need to know about the AI voice generator
Asana AI
What is Asana AI: how the productivity tool uses AI to make your workflow more efficient
Llama Water Tracker
My days of forgetting to drink water are over thanks to this adorable little app
Neon artwork of a stylised SSD against a brick wall.
The dawn of PCIe 7.0 could mean faster SSDs for everyone - but not just yet
EV Camping
I went EV camping in a Rivian R1S, and here’s what I learned
June smiles as she holds a baby in The Handmaid&#039;s Tale season 6
3 new Hulu series I've added to my watchlist for April with over 80% on Rotten Tomatoes
Samsung Wireless One Connect on stone pedestal
I tested Samsung's new wireless TV connection box, and gamers need to know one thing
Close-up of Manba One d-pad and left joystick
I’ve been using first-party controllers for decades, but Hall effect alternatives are now better than ever
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 in Paris in front of the Louvre pyramid
5 things I want from the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7