3 new Hulu series I've added to my watchlist for April with over 80% on Rotten Tomatoes

Features
By published

From renovation to revolution, there's something for everyone this month

June smiles as she holds a baby in The Handmaid&#039;s Tale season 6
(Image credit: Hulu)

The best streaming services continue to deliver with new seasons of some of the biggest shows around and heaps of binge-worthy classics. Hulu is no slouch in that regard with a plethora of new shows and movies arriving in April.

There’s lots to be excited about for subscribers, including the return of blockbuster drama, hit anime, cosy reality docs and so much more. You can check out everything arriving on Hulu in April right here.

But to narrow things down, here’s our pick of the shows with great Rotten Tomatoes scores that we’ll be streaming over the coming month, and if you’re not currently on the service but these great shows catch you eye, make sure to pick up the best Disney+ and Hulu bundle deal available right now in the US.

The Handmaid's Tale Season 6

The Handmaid's Tale | Final Season Trailer | Hulu - YouTube The Handmaid's Tale | Final Season Trailer | Hulu - YouTube
Watch On

RT score: 83%
Episodes: 10
Premiere: Tuesday, April 8
Cast: Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Bradley Whitford, Max Minghella, Ann Dowd, O-T Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, Sam Jaeger, Ever Carradine, Josh Charles, D'Arcy Carden

It’s been a long wait for fans of the hit adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s dystopian drama, but nearly three years after season five’s explosive climax, the show returns for its final run of episodes. Judging by the trailer, viewers are in for a wild ride as we build toward all out rebellion, with Elizabeth Moss’ June leading the charge. There’ll also be some new faces joining the cast including The Good Wife’s Josh Charles and D’Arcy Carden, familiar to most as The Good Place’s chipper AI Janet.

Hulu are set to drop the first three episodes of the season at once, so there’s plenty to get stuck in to as we prepare for what is sure to be an epic conclusion to the hit show.

Fire Force Season 3, Part 1

Fire Force Season 3 | OFFICIAL TRAILER 2 - YouTube Fire Force Season 3 | OFFICIAL TRAILER 2 - YouTube
Watch On

RT score: 81%
Episodes: 12
Premiere: Friday, April 4
Cast: Gakuto Kajiwara, Mao Ichimichi, Yūsuke Kobayashi, Kazuya Nakai, Kenichi Suzumura, Yuuki Aoi

If fans of the above think they’ve had a long wait then those anticipating the return of Shinra Kusakabe and co. could give them a run for their money with season 3 set to arrive a whopping five years after the last episode. What the two fanbases can stand in solidarity with though, is bidding goodbye to their beloved series’, with the latest season of Fire Force also set to be its last. The show sees teen boy Shinara team up with fellow pyrokinetics (psychic fire controllers) to battle various flaming monsters, and in a world beset with spontaneous combustion and fire demons, that’s a nifty skill to have.

The first half of the final season will run weekly on Hulu, with the second batch of episodes concluding the saga in January 2026.

Fixer Upper Season 5

Joanna and Chip Gaines in a promotional image for Fixer Upper

(Image credit: Hulu)

RT score: 83%
Episodes: 18
Premiere: Saturday, April 12
Cast: Chip Gaines, Joanna Gaines

An oldie but a goodie, Fixer Upper is comfort TV at its most cozy as the Gaines’ (Joanna and Chip) help a different client each episode buy and remodel their home. A mash-up of various reality renovation formats, the couple show the buyer three properties, all requiring repair and renovation. Once the participant makes their choice, Joanna draws up the designs and Chip leads the work. The Texas based show is pure country-core with most of the finished homes going hard on farmhouse-chic. It’s formulaic, but a heck of a good time when it comes to easy watching TV.

Season 5 is the final installment in the show’s original run, with all 18 episodes set to join the previous four seasons (available now) in one drop.

Today's best Disney+ and Hulu bundle deal

Disney+ and Hulu ad-supported bundle: $10.99$2.99 at Hulu and Disney+

Disney+ and Hulu ad-supported bundle: was $10.99 per month now $2.99 at Hulu and Disney+
This bundle is normally $10.99 per month, so you're saving 72% with this great offer. It's for the ad-supported versions of both services, and it lasts for four months, after which the price goes up to $10.99 per month if you don't cancel. This offer runs until 31 March, 2025.

View Deal

It's an excellent price the amount of movies and shows it gets you – all of the Disney catalogue, the Marvel movies and shows, the Star Wars universe, and Hulu's more adult-focused range of films and TV.

It does come with some caveats you need to know, though. It's for the ad-supported tiers, so there will be commercials. It's only available to new subscribers or those with a lapsed subscription. And this price lasts for four months, after which your monthly fee will rise to the usual $10.99 unless you cancel the subscription.

The deal is available until the end of March – 11:59pm on 31 March, to be exact.

You might also like

Tom Wardley
Tom Wardley
Contributor

Tom is a freelance writer, predominantly focusing on film and TV. A graduate of Film Studies at University of South Wales, if he's not diving in to the Collector's Edition Blu Ray of an obscure 80s horror, you'll find him getting lost with his dog or mucking about in the water with his board. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
handmaid&#039;s tale season 4
Everything new on Hulu in April 2025 – catch the final season of The Handmaid's Tale and more
Asif Ali Saagar Shaikh and Poorna Jagannathan stand in line with a convenience store backdrop. Poorna is standing at the front with her arms on her hips in Deli Boys.
Hulu has 36 new shows this month – here are 3 you should watch this weekend with over 89% on Rotten Tomatoes
Lord Ishido looks annoyed in a dimly lit shoji in FX&#039;s Shogun TV show
The best Hulu shows: 43 great TV series you can stream in February 2025
Mikey Madison in Sean Baker&#039;s Anora
Everything new on Hulu in March 2025 – including Sean Baker's Oscar-nominated drama Anora
The Truman Show
5 new Hulu movies in March with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes
Cassian looking at someone off-camera from a TIE fighter cockpit in Andor season 2
3 new Disney+ TV shows I can't wait to stream in April with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes
Latest in Hulu
June smiles as she holds a baby in The Handmaid&#039;s Tale season 6
3 new Hulu series I've added to my watchlist for April with over 80% on Rotten Tomatoes
A still from the movie She Will
Everything leaving Hulu in April 2025
handmaid&#039;s tale season 4
Everything new on Hulu in April 2025 – catch the final season of The Handmaid's Tale and more
Asif Ali Saagar Shaikh and Poorna Jagannathan stand in line with a convenience store backdrop. Poorna is standing at the front with her arms on her hips in Deli Boys.
Hulu has 36 new shows this month – here are 3 you should watch this weekend with over 89% on Rotten Tomatoes
Sterling K. Brown as Agent Xavier Collins in Paradise
Hulu's #1 show Paradise has got everyone talking – here are 3 more political thrillers with over 85% on Rotten Tomatoes to watch next
Sterling K. Brown as Agent Xavier Collins in Paradise
I'm relieved that Paradise season 2 has been confirmed after that mind-blowing finale
Latest in Features
The Claude, ChatGPT, Google Gemini and Perplexity logos, clockwise from top left
The ultimate AI search face-off - I pitted Claude's new search tool against ChatGPT Search, Perplexity, and Gemini, the results might surprise you
The home screen on an iPhone 16e smartphone
I think the iPhone 16e is too expensive – and as it turns out, so does nearly everybody else
Helly R and Mark S look shocked in Severance season 2
5 questions Severance season 3 needs to answer when the Apple TV+ hit returns
Resident Evil 4 Remake Ashley
Forget the Steam Spring Sale that's just ended, these are the six best deals that are still available and I've got in my basket right now
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 in Paris in front of the Louvre pyramid
5 things I want from the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
Man wearing wired headphones
I switched back to cheap wired headphones after years of working out with wireless: here are 3 things I loved (and 2 I didn't)
More about hulu
A still from the movie She Will

Everything leaving Hulu in April 2025

handmaid&#039;s tale season 4

Everything new on Hulu in April 2025 – catch the final season of The Handmaid's Tale and more

Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses

Samsung's rumored smart specs may be launching before the end of 2025
See more latest
Most Popular
Samsung Wireless One Connect on stone pedestal
I tested Samsung's new wireless TV connection box, and gamers need to know one thing
Close-up of Manba One d-pad and left joystick
I’ve been using first-party controllers for decades, but Hall effect alternatives are now better than ever
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 in Paris in front of the Louvre pyramid
5 things I want from the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
Helly R and Mark S look shocked in Severance season 2
5 questions Severance season 3 needs to answer when the Apple TV+ hit returns
Tesla Model 3 2025
I’ve driven the Tesla Model 3, but Elon Musk is making it hard for us all to love the brand
The Realme 13 Pro Plus toting a Andoer 1.55x anamorphic smartphone lens
What is an anamorphic lens? And why I bought one for smartphone videography
Man wearing wired headphones
I switched back to cheap wired headphones after years of working out with wireless: here are 3 things I loved (and 2 I didn't)
The home screen on an iPhone 16e smartphone
I think the iPhone 16e is too expensive – and as it turns out, so does nearly everybody else
A triptych image of the Meridian Ellipse, LG C5 and Xiaomi 15.
5 amazing tech reviews of the week: LG's latest OLED TV is the best you can buy and Xiaomi's seriously powerful new phone
Will.i.am speaking about XBoom speakers at CES 2025, wearing all black with a black cap
'Exploitative use of AI is social media; we already have it – it's called you don't own your data’: will.i.am talks tech, LG, and using AI responsibly