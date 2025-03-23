3 new Hulu series I've added to my watchlist for April with over 80% on Rotten Tomatoes

The best streaming services continue to deliver with new seasons of some of the biggest shows around and heaps of binge-worthy classics. Hulu is no slouch in that regard with a plethora of new shows and movies arriving in April.

There’s lots to be excited about for subscribers, including the return of blockbuster drama, hit anime, cosy reality docs and so much more. You can check out everything arriving on Hulu in April right here.

But to narrow things down, here’s our pick of the shows with great Rotten Tomatoes scores that we’ll be streaming over the coming month, and if you’re not currently on the service but these great shows catch you eye, make sure to pick up the best Disney+ and Hulu bundle deal available right now in the US.

The Handmaid's Tale Season 6

RT score: 83%

Episodes: 10

Premiere: Tuesday, April 8

Cast: Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Bradley Whitford, Max Minghella, Ann Dowd, O-T Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, Sam Jaeger, Ever Carradine, Josh Charles, D'Arcy Carden



It’s been a long wait for fans of the hit adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s dystopian drama, but nearly three years after season five’s explosive climax, the show returns for its final run of episodes. Judging by the trailer, viewers are in for a wild ride as we build toward all out rebellion, with Elizabeth Moss’ June leading the charge. There’ll also be some new faces joining the cast including The Good Wife’s Josh Charles and D’Arcy Carden, familiar to most as The Good Place’s chipper AI Janet.

Hulu are set to drop the first three episodes of the season at once, so there’s plenty to get stuck in to as we prepare for what is sure to be an epic conclusion to the hit show.

Fire Force Season 3, Part 1

RT score: 81%

Episodes: 12

Premiere: Friday, April 4

Cast: Gakuto Kajiwara, Mao Ichimichi, Yūsuke Kobayashi, Kazuya Nakai, Kenichi Suzumura, Yuuki Aoi

If fans of the above think they’ve had a long wait then those anticipating the return of Shinra Kusakabe and co. could give them a run for their money with season 3 set to arrive a whopping five years after the last episode. What the two fanbases can stand in solidarity with though, is bidding goodbye to their beloved series’, with the latest season of Fire Force also set to be its last. The show sees teen boy Shinara team up with fellow pyrokinetics (psychic fire controllers) to battle various flaming monsters, and in a world beset with spontaneous combustion and fire demons, that’s a nifty skill to have.

The first half of the final season will run weekly on Hulu, with the second batch of episodes concluding the saga in January 2026.

Fixer Upper Season 5

RT score: 83%

Episodes: 18

Premiere: Saturday, April 12

Cast: Chip Gaines, Joanna Gaines

An oldie but a goodie, Fixer Upper is comfort TV at its most cozy as the Gaines’ (Joanna and Chip) help a different client each episode buy and remodel their home. A mash-up of various reality renovation formats, the couple show the buyer three properties, all requiring repair and renovation. Once the participant makes their choice, Joanna draws up the designs and Chip leads the work. The Texas based show is pure country-core with most of the finished homes going hard on farmhouse-chic. It’s formulaic, but a heck of a good time when it comes to easy watching TV.

Season 5 is the final installment in the show’s original run, with all 18 episodes set to join the previous four seasons (available now) in one drop.

