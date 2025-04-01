5 new Hulu movies with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes that you won't want to miss in April

There's nothing I love more than having a good old nose through the lists of everything new on Hulu and getting my monthly watchlist lined up in a month in advanced. Hulu's April schedule is, once again, packed with titles that'll make up some of the best Hulu movies and best Hulu TV shows, especially given that each has over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes from the critics.

This month's Rotten Tomatoes recommendations is the perfect balance between modern classics, new releases, and movies I have yet to catch. As you can probably tell from this article's image, you can definitely expect sci-fi and action to make an appearance on Hulu this month, but don't let that throw you off if you're not the biggest fan as I've taken the liberty to throw a quirky coming-of-age story, a clairvoyant horror, and historical drama in the mix.

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park Official Trailer #1 - Steven Spielberg Movie (1993) HD - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 91%

Director: Stephen Spielberg

Age rating: PG-13

Length: 126 minutes

Arriving on: April 1

Just a few weeks ago, I watched Jurassic Park for the very first time from start to finish for one reason only; Laura Dern. Okay, I'm kidding. I was actually going through a bed-ridden sick day and it has been sitting in my watchlist for a while, and I swear it helped me on my road to recovery.

Though sci-fi and action isn't normally my thing, Jurassic Park packs the right kind of thrills and drama, not to mention its special effects which I believe are much more impressive than anything produced by CGI today. Sam Neill and Laura Dern star as paleontologists who are invited to have a private tour of a new island theme park founded by billionaire John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) along with mathematician Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum). Populated with cloned dinosaurs from prehistoric DNA, Hammond is certain that its a safe attraction, but things take a left turn when a power cut releases the creatures from their enclosed spaces.

Arrival (2016)

Arrival Trailer (2016) - Paramount Pictures - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 94%

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Age rating: PG-13

Length: 116 minutes

Arriving on: April 1

Like I said, sci-fi really isn't my genre, but Arrival has quite a reputation among movie buffs that I feel almost obliged to watch it. Besides, I was very impressed with Villeneuve's epic landscape shots in both Dune movies, so I can't see myself disliking Arrival.

From what I've seen, Arrival really said 'clap if you're a woman in STEM' when Amy Adams was cast as Louise Banks, a linguist professor who's recruited to lead a team of investigators when a number of spacecrafts land in different locations around the world. Tensions rise as civilization is on the brink of war, adding pressure on Banks and her team who are trusted with finding a way to communicate with the unearthly beings that have landed.

Rushmore (1998)

Rushmore (1998) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 90%

Director: Wes Anderson

Age rating: R

Length: 93 minutes

Arriving on: April 4

Rushmore is where Wes Anderson really mad an impression as a bona fide filmmaker, despite his crime-comedy Bottle Rocket (1996) being his debut feature. Coming-of-age stories come in all shapes and sizes, and Rushmore sits up there among Ladybird (2017), The Florida Project (2017), and many other quirky, slice-of-life movies that make this genre incredibly heart-warming and special.

Prep school student Max (Jason Schwartzman) has ambition like you've never seen in a teenager, and spends most of his time engaging in his school's endless extra-curricular clubs - but these distractions effect his academic performance. Just as he's about to get his act together, a new elementary teacher Rosemary Cross (Olivia Williams) joins the faculty and Max falls in love immediately. After several attempts to grab her attention, he discovers that his friend has sparked an affair with Cross, and a friendship war breaks out between the two boys.

Oddity (2024)

Oddity - Official Trailer | HD | IFC Films - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 96%

Director: Damian McCarthy

Age rating: R

Length: 98 minutes

Arriving on: April 1

In comparison to the rest of the movies in this list, Oddity is quite a new release having only come out just last year, but for a new movie it has a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score of 96% - so it must be liked by a lot of movie buffs. I didn't catch Oddity when it came out, nor have I heard of it, but as a fan of horror you can get me watch pretty much anything with a scary edge.

Oddity is an Irish horror story about murder, clairvoyance, and revenge, following the death of Dani (Carolyn Bracken) who is murdered at home in the country she shares with her husband Ted (Gwilym Lee). A year passes and her twin sister (also played by Bracken), a blind psychic, visits the home of Ted and his new partner Yana (Caroline Menton) convinced that there's something else behind her sister's death - so she decides to get her revenge.

Small Things Like These (2024)

Small Things Like These (2024) Official Trailer - Cillian Murphy, Emily Watson - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 93%

Director: Tim Mielants

Age rating: PG-13

Length: 97 minutes

Arriving on: April 8

Another relatively new release and the second Irish movie in this list, Small Things Like These is a historical drama that reveals the realities of one of Ireland's darkest moments in history - the Magdalene Laundries - a name for institutions that housed so-called 'fallen women', many of them sex workers but also those who were orphaned or simply didn't fit the 'female' societal mould of the time.

Based on the novel of the same name by Claire Keegan, Small Things Like These is set in 1985 following father and coal merchant Bill Furlong (Cillian Murphy) who revisits his childhood as the son of a single mother through flashbacks. Now a father of five daughters, he begins to uncover the dark truths of the local convent after finding an abandoned teenage girl during one of his coal deliveries.