Hulu has 36 new shows this month – here are 3 you should watch this weekend with over 89% on Rotten Tomatoes

Buckle up for some laughs this weekend

Asif Ali Saagar Shaikh and Poorna Jagannathan stand in line with a convenience store backdrop. Poorna is standing at the front with her arms on her hips in Deli Boys.
Among everything that's new on Hulu in March 2025, 36 shows are being added to the streaming service, from reality shows like American Idol to docuseries such as After the First 48.

If you're planning to spend your weekend watching some of the best Hulu shows, I've gone through the hefty Hulu list and chosen three shows with over 89% critics' scores on Rotten Tomatoes for you to delve into.

Deli Boys

  • RT score: 95%
  • Age rating: TV-MA
  • Length: ~24 minute episodes
  • Creator: Abdullah Saeed
  • Where to watch: Hulu (US); Disney+ (UK and AUS)

In Deli Boys, a pair of pampered Pakistani American brothers are forced to reckon with their father's secret life of crime after the convenience store magnate suddenly dies. Two coddled men being forced to turn to hardcore criminal activity in a world of drugs, violence and gangs proves to be an entertaining watch in this crime comedy caper.

The Conners seasons 1-5

  • RT score: 93%
  • Age rating: TV-14
  • Length: ~22 minute episodes
  • Creator: Matt Williams
  • Where to watch: Hulu (US); Sky (UK); not available to stream in AUS

The Conners is a follow-up to the long-running sitcom Roseanne that sees the iconic family contend with daily struggles like parenthood and financial pressures in working-class America after Roseanne's death. It features beloved characters from the original Roseanne series, and serves up the same nostalgia-infused comfort-viewing as its predecessor.

Am I Being Unreasonable? season 2

  • RT score: 89% (season 1)
  • Age rating: TV-MA
  • Length: ~29 minute episodes
  • Creators: Daisy May Cooper and Selin Hizli
  • Where to watch: Hulu (US); BBC iPlayer (UK); SBS On Demand (AUS)

I'll watch anything comedian Daisy May Cooper is in after her hysterical performance in the British mockumentary sitcom This Country, an I wasn't disappointed when I watched her dark comedy thriller Am I Being Unreasonable?

Cooper is outrageous as Nic, a mum grieving a loss she can't share with anyone. She connects with another school mum, Jen (played by Cooper's real-life best friend Selin Hizli), but both of them are hiding dark secrets. Expect jaw-dropping twists and a script that delivers big laughs in this weird, wild ride of a dramedy.

